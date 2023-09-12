Safetiva Labs Offers Free Fentanyl Testing Kits To Combat Rising Overdose Rates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SafeTiva Labs, a leading provider of comprehensive cannabis testing services based in Westfield, MA has announced its latest initiative in promoting community health and safety. Recognizing the urgent need to address the rise in fentanyl -related overdoses, SafeTiva Labs is now providing free fentanyl testing kits to anyone in the community.
“We believe in the principles of harm reduction and ensuring that everyone in our community is empowered with accurate knowledge of what they're consuming,” said Megan Dobro, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeTiva Labs.“The harsh punishments established by the War on Drugs, especially for people of color, pushed drug use further underground, leaving individuals unaware of the substances they're ingesting.”
In recent years, fentanyl overdose deaths have become a major public health crisis. According to the DEA, fentanyl is an inexpensive synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, and the CDC says overdose deaths have more than tripled since 2016. The risk of accidental exposure is a pressing concern and SafeTiva's Fentanyl Testing Program aims to empower the community with this tool to make informed decisions.
Through comprehensive testing for cannabis potency and safety, SafeTiva Labs is committed to ensuring the safety and accuracy of cannabis products. While fentanyl has not been present in the cannabis supply, SafeTiva is extending its dedication to public welfare by providing free resources that address the opioid crisis.
SafeTiva Labs is open to the public Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm at 109 Apremont Way in Westfield. Anyone can visit during those hours and receive free testing kits. SafeTiva Labs does not collect any personal information for this program in order to assist the public without fear of judgment or reprisal.
“Offering take-home kits is an effective harm reduction strategy. The test strips are easy to keep in your wallet and they empower anyone to quickly detect a fentanyl contamination at home or while they're out at any time of the day,” says Cate Ligenza, SafeTiva's Lab Director.
Dobro added,“As a mother, I feel that I can't ignore this epidemic. Since the community has already been using our lab as a resource to ensure the safety of their cannabis products, we felt this program was well-aligned with our mission.”
By promoting transparency, education, and responsible practices, SafeTiva aims to empower consumers and ensure public safety.
