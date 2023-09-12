Loginradius Expands Its Senior Leadership Team, Welcomes Mark Debroeck As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Global CIAM leader expands executive leadership team to accelerate its next phase of growth
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LoginRadius, the global leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions, announced today that Mark DeBroeck has joined as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. He is set to lead the teams responsible for global market presence, overseeing vital functions, including sales, marketing, business development, channels, and customer success. Effective immediately, Mark will be reporting to Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Soni.
This appointment comes at a significant time for LoginRadius, following a year of remarkable growth aimed at providing a Customer IAM platform to support customer's digital transformation journey. With a robust background within the identity space spanning over 15 years, Mark brings a wealth of expertise in building global sales organizations and fueling revenue expansion. His leadership will play a key role in guiding organizations to recognize the transformative power of CIAM, fostering stronger customer relationships, driving unparalleled business growth, and shaping the future of digital identity management.
“Mark DeBroeck's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer marks a significant milestone for LoginRadius,” says Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius.“Customer IAM is the essential component of digital transformation, and with Mark's deep industry knowledge, GTM expertise and ability to execute will be instrumental in establishing LoginRadglobal CIAM standard for large enterprises,” he adds.
"I am truly honored to be part of LoginRadius' journey in this exciting phase of expansion and help global enterprises in their digital transformation initiatives with its no-code Customer IAM platform," says Mark. "I am eager to collaborate closely with LoginRadius' visionary customers, driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence, all of which will contribute to accelerating its global go-to-market influence."
Prior to joining LoginRadius, Mark served as the CEO of Efileshare and Plugit.com, COO of Mercantec and Salespring, and SVP of Sales / CRO at Hexis Cyber, SafeNet, and Lyons Consulting, showcasing his remarkable executive acumen. Mark has also led several early-stage and big companies like HP and Platinum Technology in a number of senior leadership roles.
Find out more about LoginRadand its leadership team .
About LoginRadius
LoginRadis a leading no-code Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform that empowers businesses to manage the lifecycle of customer identities and deliver secure and privacy-compliant login experiences.
The developer-friendly Customer IAM Platform provides a comprehensive set of capabilities, including authentication, registration, authorization, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities, such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 600 brands globally, with a monthly reach of over a billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named a leading industry player in the Customer IAM segment by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradiusor follow @LoginRadon Twitter.
