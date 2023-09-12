The Lead Announces The 2023 Direct 60 List: Top Executives Mastering Brand-To-Consumer

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Lead , a research-driven media company, announces The 2023 Direct 60 List , a recognition of the 60 top executives at incumbent enterprise brands making significant strides in direct-to-consumer. The honorees are recognized for developing and improving D2C business models in organizations that have traditionally operated wholesale business models or brands that were already D2C but were not born online.

The Direct 60 List executives have been able to rapidly restructure their business models and internal organizations. They are meeting customer expectations, using data effectively, communicating new values, promoting rapid design, enhancing supply chains and adopting market-leading technology.

“The playbook for building a strong D2C business at a traditional brand is now firmly established. It includes rebuilding the brand's tech stack, including a robust infrastructure for leveraging customer data, gaining clarity on who the brand's consumer is, and establishing a full funnel acquisition strategy continually refined through data and measurement. Regardless of the economic environment, brands have to commit to investing in their direct channels in order to win overall. Direct 60 executives on our list have the playbook, the clarity of purpose and the backing of their leadership teams to do just that,” said Sonal Gandhi, Chief Content Officer at The Lead.

Having tracked the direct-to-consumer business model since 2018, The Lead has solidified itself as the leading voice on brand-to-consumer. It is uniquely qualified to identify the executives at incumbent brands who are adopting these capabilities. By understanding these executive's work and D2C leadership, The Lead has been able to identify patterns and trends to forecast where the industry is headed.

The Direct 60 List includes; Jed Berger, President, Kenneth Cole Productions; Andrea Bozeman, VP, Consumer Marketing, Michael Kors; Megan Brophy, VP, Marketing & Brand Strategy, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.; Roger Buan, VP, Omnichannel, Cos Bar; Jenny Campbell, CMO, Kate Spade New York; Pooja Chandiramani, VP, Marketing Analytics, Operations & Transformation, Coach; Vivian Chang, Head of DTC Practice, The Clorox Company; Sabrina Cherubini, SVP, Brand & Digital, Hanky Panky; Richard Cowell, VP, Digital Strategy & Operations, Citizen Watch America; Matt Curtis, SVP, Digital, HATCH Collective; Aslihan Danisman, VP, Marketing & eCommerce, Paul Stuart; Sue Davidson, VP, eCommerce, Greyson Clothiers; Andrea DiNunzio, GM, Luxury Skincare, Coty; Jennifer Downes, CMO, Lenovo; Ken Downing, Creative Director, Halston and Chief Creative Officer Xcel Brands; Mike Dupuis, CDO, SPARC Group LLC; Maureen Erickson, SVP, Global Guest Innovation, lululemon; Antonio Escalona, SVP, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsFoods North America; Stefani Fleurant, SVP, Global Marketing, Authentic Brands Group; Kim Gallagher, Executive Director of Marketing & Customer Success, Nuuly; Niko George, VP, Global Retail Operations, Herschel Supply; Dr. Amy Gershkoff Bolles, Global Head of Digital & Emerging Technology Strategy, Levi Strauss & Co.; Amelia Gesser, Head of Mobile Commerce, Ralph Lauren; Katie Gohman, CMO, Marc Jacobs; Naveen Gunti, VP, Head of Logistics, Digital & Technology - International, American Eagle Outfitters; Brian Horgan, VP, Digital Commerce, Acushnet; Yenelle Jackson, VP, Chief of Staff to President, Marquee Brands; Chris Jasiewicz, COO, Cougar Shoes; Doug Jensen, SVP, GTM Analytics & Activation and Learning Center of Excellence (COE), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Deepak Jose, Senior Director & Global Head of ODDA Analytics Solutions, Mars Wrigley; Vinod Kasturi, CEO – Americas, Kitsuné and CEO, MA®KET; Nadine Kheirallah, SVP, Global Retail, Fresh; Sarah Kleinman, VP & GM Global Digital, Vans; Linda Li Steiner, Head of Customer Activation & Marketing, Americas, H&M; Scott McCabe, SVP, eCommerce, True Religion; Jemima Miller, Global Head of CRM, The Body Shop; Rohit Palekar, SVP, Customer Strategy & Growth, Marquee Brands; Olga Pancenko, CEO EMEA, Delvaux; Chris Peña, GVP, Consumer Technologies, PVH; Michelle Peterson, CMO, Kendra Scott; LPillette, SVP, CMO, Fossil Group; Lauren Price, VP, eCommerce & Digital Strategy, J.Crew; Brian Price, SVP, Head of Omni Channel Planning & Allocation, North America, Tommy Hilfiger; Katie Pursino, VP, eCommerce & Performance Marketing, Madewell; Dimple Rao, VP, Head of Digital Product Management & Experience Design, Chico's FAS; Ann Marie Resnick, VP, Marketing, Hammecher Schlemmer; Alexa Ritacco, CMO, Jenni Kayne; Bindu Shah, EVP, Global CMO & CDO, Tory Burch; Amy Smith, Chief Brand & Impact Officer, TOMS, Loris Spadaccini, Director & GM USA, Save the Duck; Jennifer Stender Hawkins, SVP, Marketing & Business Development, Centric Brands/Favorite Daughter; Nandika Suri, VP, Global CRM, Loyalty & Personalization, Under Armour; Dani Tan, VP, Digital Merchandising & Product Marketing, Authentic Brands Group; Liana Thompson, (Former) VP, Global eCommerce & Customer Service, Stuart Weitzman, a Tapestry Company; Susan Valenzuela, VP, eCommerce Merchandising: Aeropostale, Nautica, Lucky Brand, SPARC Group LLC; Roshan Varma, (Former) VP, Customer Platforms & Analytics, Tapestry; LWalker, President – Jewelry Services, SiJewelers; Abbie Weiss, VP, D2C & Brand Platforms, L'Oréal; Heather Wilberger, CTO & CIO, VINCE.; MeliWorth, SVP, Americas, New Balance.

The Direct 60 executives will be honored in person at The Direct 60 Forum on October 19th in New York. This invite-only event features The Direct 60 award ceremony, presentation of The Direct 60 Insights Report, vision talks, and more.

The Direct 60 Insights Report peers into emerging trends and identifies winning strategies from these leading executives who are building their companies for today's direct world. Brands must shift their priorities, reorient internally, and redefine success metrics. This evolution requires adopting new technologies, redesigning processes, and re-energizing the talent pool The Direct 60 are well along in this journey. The Lead's research provides a clear insight into how leading brands successfully navigate the business model transformation challenges and is at the helm of the shift.

The Direct 60 List is presented in partnership with Bluecore, Catch, Howl, and PebblePost.

ABOUT THE LEAD

The Lead is a media and events company that helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting brands with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that foeither on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience, and last mile for brands selling direct.

