Ipsen - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of Mar - Week 36 - 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market
| Name of issuer
| Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
| Day of transaction
| Identification code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market (MIC Code)
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 04/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 40
| 116.99
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 04/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 112
| 116.98
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 04/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 20
| 116.20
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 04/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,528
| 117.16
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 05/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 19
| 115.40
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 05/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,581
| 114.98
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 06/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 227
| 115.14
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 06/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 30
| 115.00
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 06/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,343
| 114.87
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 07/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 46
| 118.65
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 07/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,554
| 117.04
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 08/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 44
| 119.50
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 08/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,556
| 119.62
| XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| * Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
| TOTAL
| 8,100
| 116.75
|
MENAFN12092023004107003653ID1107054322
