Tuesday, 12 September 2023 08:04 GMT

Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights At August 31, 2023


9/12/2023 12:16:38 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 September 2023

Orange : i nformation on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General R egulations of the Autorité des M archés F inanciers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date N umber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical n umber of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/2023 2, 660, 056,599 1, 655,051 3, 122, 030,612 3, 120, 375,561
02/28/2023 2, 660, 056,599 1, 281,171 3, 121, 957,722 3, 120, 676,551
03/31/2023 2, 660, 056,599 613,910 3, 122, 291,008 3, 121, 677,098
04/30/2023 2, 660, 056,599 403,910 3, 122, 955,103 3, 122, 551,193
05/31/2023 2, 660, 056,599 567,145 3, 128, 674,590 3, 128, 107,445
06/30/2023 2, 660, 056,599 874,145 3, 129, 557,703 3, 128, 683,558
07/31/2023 2, 660, 056,599 621,645 3, 129, 542,567 3, 128, 920,922
08/31/2023 2, 660, 056,599 474,145 3, 129, 521,776 3, 129, 047, 631

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights


