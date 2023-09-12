Apld Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Applied Digital Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Class Period: April 13, 2022 – July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (2) Applied Digital's Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (3) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

