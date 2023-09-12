Bollore: Making Available Of The Half-Year Financial Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOLLORÉ
PRESS RELEASE
12 September 2023
€
Making av ail able of the half-year financial report 202 3
The half-year financial report at June 30, 2023 of Bolloré SE has been made available to the public and was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
The half-year financial can be consulted on the company webside at the following adress:
