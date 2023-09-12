Tuesday, 12 September 2023 08:02 GMT

Bollore: Making Available Of The Half-Year Financial Report 2023


9/12/2023 12:01:51 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOLLORÉ


PRESS RELEASE


12 September 2023

Making av ail able of the half-year financial report 202 3

The half-year financial report at June 30, 2023 of Bolloré SE has been made available to the public and was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The half-year financial can be consulted on the company webside at the following adress:

Attachment

  • 2023_09_12_bollore_RS_mise_dispo_en



Attachments 2023_09_12_bollore_RS_mise_dispo_en...

