Kbc Group: Publication Of Transparency Notification(S) Received By Kbc Group Nv

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 11 September 2023, which states that FMR LLC has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 2.99%.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

. Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

. Notification(s) by: FMR LLC

. Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

. Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 8 September 2023.

. Threshold that is crossed: 3% downwards

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

. Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 169 414

. Notified details: see annex.

. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See“11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on (see below).

. The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail:

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

E-mail:

Attachment

20230908-pb-trp-fmr-en