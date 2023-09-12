Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 september 2023)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 4 to 8 September 2023
Issuer's registered name: Ipsos
Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
| Issuer name
| Issuer Code
| Transaction date
| ISIN Code
| Daily total volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
| Platform
|
|
|
| ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|
|
| MIC code (ISO 10383)
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 4-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 4 244
| 47,0261
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 4-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 2 826
| 46,9561
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 4-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 200
| 47,0347
| TQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 5-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 3 500
| 46,4585
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 5-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 3 000
| 46,4474
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 5-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 500
| 46,4686
| TQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 5-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 500
| 46,5051
| AQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 6-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 3 453
| 46,7852
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 6-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 2 547
| 46,8201
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 6-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 500
| 46,8666
| TQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 6-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 500
| 46,8623
| AQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 7-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 5 279
| 46,8839
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 7-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 2 471
| 46,8729
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 8-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 5 132
| 47,2219
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 8-Sep-23
| FR0000073298
| 2 569
| 47,2279
| DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: .
