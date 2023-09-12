Tuesday, 12 September 2023 08:01 GMT

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (4 To 8 September 2023)


9/12/2023 12:01:48 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 4 to 8 September 2023

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Sep-23 FR0000073298 4 244 47,0261 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 826 46,9561 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Sep-23 FR0000073298 200 47,0347 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 3 500 46,4585 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 3 000 46,4474 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,4686 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,5051 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 3 453 46,7852 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 547 46,8201 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,8666 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,8623 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Sep-23 FR0000073298 5 279 46,8839 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 471 46,8729 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Sep-23 FR0000073298 5 132 47,2219 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 569 47,2279 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: .

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 september 2023)



Attachments Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 september 2023)...

MENAFN12092023004107003653ID1107054263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search