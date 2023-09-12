Flu Shots And New Respiratory Vaccine (Rsv) Available At All Stop & Shop Pharmacies

Schedule Appointments Online or Walk-in to Receive Immunizations

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that seasonal flu vaccinations are once again available at its more than 200 pharmacy locations across the Northeast for both adults and children*. In addition to flu shots, Stop & Shop is also offering the newly approved RSV, respiratory vaccine to those 60 and older. Eligible customers can receive immunizations for both the flu and RSV during the same pharmacy visit, as the CDC has indicated that these vaccines may be administered alongside each other. Vaccinations are administered by Stop & Shop's trained & trusted pharmacists and are at no-cost with most insurance plans.

Stop & Shop offers several types of flu vaccines, and its team of licensed pharmacists can help each patient select the type that is best for them. Stop & Shop pharmacists will help customers by addressing concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential side effects. In addition to flu shots, customers aged five and older in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or bivalent booster can receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at once per the CDC, with no need for a waiting period. Stop & Shop pharmacies have an ample supply of Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for eligible patients available at no-cost with most insurance plans. An updated COVID-19 vaccine, that Stop & Shop will offer, is anticipated later this Fall.

In addition, Stop & Shop pharmacists are experienced in screening for risk factors associated with varihealth conditions and providing immunization support to help protect against shingles, RSV, pneumonia, and tetanus. Customers should consult their local Stop & Shop pharmacist for a full immunization review and to discuss other important immunizations that can help keep them, their families, and the community healthy.

“The health of our community is of utmost importance to Stop & Shop, and we welcome everyone to come and meet with one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists about flu shots and other immunizations,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop.“It's never too early to start taking preventative measures to stay healthy, and we are happy to offer the flu shot as well as COVID-19 boosters, RSV, pneumonia, and shingles vaccinations. We are well-stocked and offer same-day immunizations, either by appointment or simply walking in. Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

Stop & Shop takes extensive health and safety precautions at its pharmacies and has secured additional stock of the flu vaccine. The immunization area also has strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

To find a Stop & Shop Pharmacy near you, to view which vaccine is available in your local Stop & Shop Pharmacy, or to schedule an immunization appointment, visit .

*Age restrictions on immunizations vary by state. See our website or ask your pharmacist for details.

