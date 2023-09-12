Update: Silverfish To Close Acquisition Of Aruba Project In Botswana From One Bullion Ltd.

“The closing of this transaction is a transformative step for Silverfish as we take our first steps into a district scale project in the prolific mining jurisdiction of Botswana” CEO Joseph Cullen commented.“By adding Ni, Cu, PGE and Manganese to the Company's exploration asset base, we have diversified our commodity exposure while expanding into other world class jurisdictions. The team is excited to get to work and we look forward to providing updates on such a significant transformation as we progress.”

The Aruba Project

The Aruba Project consists of five prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,663 km2 in South-Central Botswana, some 200 km west of the coeval Busvhveld Complex in neighboring South Africa. The project area is adjacent to Rio Tinto Exploration and is surrounded by good infrastructure. The projects are located between the cities of Jwaneng and Werda, near the border with the Republic of South Africa. The Property makes up a significant portion of the western margin of the approximately 1300 km2 Molopo Farms Complex (“MFC”), and includes the basal units prospective for Nickel, Copper and PGE mineralization. The Company believes that these projects offer great upside for its shareholders and give them exposure to critical minerals within an exceptional mining jurisdiction.

The western part of the project area is underlain by the highly prospective Transvaal Super Group, which, in South Africa, contains 40% of world Manganese reserves. There are very few prospective Manganese assets under exploration in the western world, and the Company is excited to potentially enhance shareholder value through active exploration of the Property.

The MFC is made up by a well layered lower ultramafic sequence containing; chromite bearing hezburgite, olivine orthopyroxinite and dunite. The upper mafic layers consist of norite, gabbros and diorites with pegmatitic areas. Structurally, the MFC consists of a folded, block-faulted and tilted lopolith now warped into a southwest-plunging syncline and divided into northern and southern lobes by the east-northeast trending Jwaneng-Makopong and northeast-trending Werda-Kgare shear zones. Parts of the intrusion and its roof-rocks were later eroded and unconformably overlain by Waterberg Group and Kalahari sands. Current thinking is that the MFC was emplaced by two sets of dykes forming two sub-lopoliths and sills.

The Company looks forward to developing a methodical exploration strategy utilizing methods to target both Bushveld type PGM-Chromite“reefs” and ultramafic-hosted Ni-Cu massive sulphides.

Old Timer Property Update

An exploration campaign was recently completed on the Old Timer Project. The successful program established a geochemical grid over an area of historically identified mineralization and saw the collection of 329 soil samples. The crew additionally took 9 grab samples and located several historic adits. Results for the work are pending.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101 ”). Historical information contained in this news release derived from previworkers Assessment Reports has not been field verified.

About One Bullion

One Bullion Ltd. is an African focused gold exploration company established in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada. One Bullion become a world-class mining and exploration enterprise focused in Botswana by compiling three high-profile projects covering 8,004 km2 in the country of Botswana.

About Silverfish

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic preciand base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Old Timer Property. The Old Timer Property is located 17 km southeast of Nelson, in the Nelson Mining Division of southern British Columbia.

