South Jersey Cultural Alliance To Distribute $40,000 To Artists In South Jersey

SJCA Microgrant Graphic ENGLISH

SJCA Microgrant Graphic SPANISH

SJCA Logo

SJCA to award $1,000 grants to 40 working artists and cultural professionals in South Jersey.

GALLOWAY, NJ, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- South Jersey Cultural Alliance (SJCA) proudly announces the distribution of $40,000 in micro-grants to artists in the eight southern counties of South Jersey. The microgrants are made possible by the New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund (NJACRF) and will support and invigorate the artistic economy.

By leveraging SJCA's expansive cultural network of over 1200 artists and cultural entities showcased on their interactive South Jersey Cultural Asset Map , SJCA will distribute these funds in an inclusive and broad manner, echoing SJCA's vision of an inclusive, vibrant cultural sector. SJCA will award $1,000 grants to 40 working artists and cultural professionals in South Jersey.

SJCA's Microgrant application opened on Friday, September 1, 2023. Both English and Spanish applications can be accessed at .

The application deadline is October 7, 2023, with award determinations sent by November 2023. South Jersey Cultural Alliance will also work to celebrate and highlight the awardees online and at an in-person event to be held in early 2024 (details TBD).

The eligibility requirements stipulate that applicants must be working artists and cultural professionals residing in South Jersey (Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem Counties). The initiative will prioritize awards to individuals in historically marginalized communities, including Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific Islander, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, and artists professionals with disabilities. The grant awards are unrestricted and can be used for whatever expenses the artist needs. Free basic membership to SJCA will also be gifted to every applicant. The intention is to revive the field and help connect and support artists who are still struggling with negative financial repercussions from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Quote from SJCA's Executive Director "New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund's support is essential to South Jersey's cultural sector and goes a long way to help SJCA empower local artists." shares Julie Hain, the Executive Director of SJCA. "SJCA is excited to provide a financial boost to South Jersey artists and cultural professionals with these microgrants. These unrestricted dollars will activate local artists to make sure our cultural communities not only survive but truly thrive through arts and culture!"

Other South Jersey organizations distributing funds from the NJACRF Phase V grant include Atlantic City Arts Foundation (Atlantic County) and Superior Arts (Camden County). SJCA will work closely with these organizations to coordinate efforts and ensure an extensive and equal distribution of relief funds across South Jersey.

About the South Jersey Cultural Alliance: The South Jersey Cultural Alliance (SJCA) links artists, cultural organizations, and community members with resources that foster community, build business acumen, and create job opportunities in the cultural sector. We champion arts and culture as tools to construct a stronger, more inclusive, thriving South Jersey, committed to ensuring everyone, regardless of background, age, or ability, has the opportunity to experience the transformative power of arts and culture.

For an in-depth understanding of SJCA's initiatives , please visit the official SJCA website at sjca.net.

Shoanne Seijas

South Jersey Cultural Alliance

+1 609-833-7380

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube