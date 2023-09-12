Selecthub Announces 2023 Awards For Best-In-Class Lms Software Based On Analyst Evaluations And User Reviews

SelectHub announced the top vendors in the category of LMS software based on its 400-point analysis and proprietary research.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SelectHub, a software research and selection firm, announced its“Best Of” Awards for 2023 in the LMS software category. The awards aim to recognize top industry leaders across multiple software technologies. They are awarded based on meticulanalysis and research conducted by SelectHub's software experts, and presented to vendors that exhibit high competence in their respective industries.

MarFlemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub, said,“SelectHub's 'Best Of' awards aim to recognize the top LMS software after an in-depth and transparent evaluation of leading vendors in the market. We use our proprietary 400+ point analysis to offer our end users a range of software solutions that offer advanced course management and assessment capabilities, best-in-class customer experience, integrations with external platforms and many more tools to drive innovation and growth.”

Candidates for LMS awards were evaluated using a user-focused and rigorapproach. All winners were selected after considering user sentiment and reviews data from SelectHub's technology selection management platform and in-depth research from the company's team of research analysts.

“The LMS market is booming with over five hundred solutions that offer a range of feature sets, adaptive user interfaces and customization tools for pocket-friendly prices. We used our software evaluation tools and expert analysis to closely examine each solution and find the best products for different categories,” Marnoted.

SelectHub evaluated 797 vendors in 12 categories. Awards were categorized under Analysts' Picks and User Favorites, along with important LMS features such as Assessments, Collaboration, Compliance, Content and Course Management, eCommerce, Learning Delivery, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, User Management and Gamification, and Integrations and Extensibility.

“We have identified the true champions in the online learning landscape by meticulously evaluating industry KPIs defined by dedicated users within our cutting-edge technology selection management platform. As the LMS industry evolves, we recognize the influential role of emerging eLearning trends such as personalized learning, adaptive assessments, microlearning, content curation, learning analytics, and AI-augmented components in shaping the design and implementation of training programs for organizations worldwide,” said Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Solutions and Technology Research at SelectHub.

LearnUpon, Docebo, Brainier, SkyPrep and Absorb LMS bagged the top 5 positions for Analysts' Picks, followed by TalentLMS, Moodle, Litmos, Cornerstone and Canvas. LearnUpon also stood out as a User Favorite along with Docebo, Brainier, SkyPrep, Absorb LMS, Talent LMS, Moodle, Litmos, Cornerstone LMS, Udemy and Lessonly.

LearnUpon scored highest under Analysts' Picks. It secured wins across 8 other categories including Assessments, Compliance, Content and Course Management, Learning Delivery, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, User Management and Gamification, and Integrations and Extensibility - the highest number of awards among all winners.

Docebo, the second-most-popular product, won awards for multiple categories like Analysts' Picks, Collaboration, Compliance, eCommerce, Learning Delivery, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Capabilities, User Management and Gamification, and Integrations and Extensibility - taking its award total to 9.

Blackboard Learn, WorkRamp, Moodle, Skyprep, Cornerstone, Lessonly, Schoology and Adobe Captivate emerged as winners across several categories.

“Our mission has always been to empower organizations with exceptional options that complement their employee skill and career development goals, and we are proud to present the very best solutions to elevate their learning initiatives to new heights,” Sandesh concluded.

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection where the ultimate solution is the result of judicirequirements elicitation matched against the vetted capabilities of shortlisted vendor products. This process is supported by analyst research, user reviews and software use case demonstrations. All of these components are consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

All award winners are listed in their respective categories on SelectHub's LMS software page.

About SelectHub

SelectHub offers a flexible and interactive platform, in-depth data and advanced methodologies to streamline software selection. It provides a collaborative and bias-free process from the point of initial research to final vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub structures and expedites the selection process and facilitates informed decision-making for businesses so they can purchase the right software. To learn more, please visit .

