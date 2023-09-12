Professional Retail Services, Retail Security Services, And Retail Mechanical Services Announces Relocation

From left to right: Amanda Procida, Director of Operations; Kathleen Larmour, Co-Founder and President; Brian Larmour, Co-Founder; and Danielle Procida, Director of Finance.

Professional Retail Services and its affiliated companies are thrilled to announce their relocation to a newly renovated office space.

Jana Coyle

Professional Retail Services

+1 631-719-7261

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram