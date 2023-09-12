Results Of Additional Issuance - Rikb 25 0612 - Rikb 28 1115

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 07:59 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. September, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 25 0612 RIKB 28 1115
ISIN IS0000019321 IS0000028249
Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0
Total outstanding (nominal) 109,762,963,000 108,294,801,519



