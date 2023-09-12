Results Of Additional Issuance - Rikb 25 0612 - Rikb 28 1115

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. September, at the price of accepted bids.
| Series
| RIKB 25 0612
| RIKB 28 1115
| ISIN
| IS0000019321
| IS0000028249
| Additional issuance (nominal)
| 0
| 0
| Total outstanding (nominal)
| 109,762,963,000
| 108,294,801,519
