Check Point Software Technologies Recognized By Newsweek As World's Most Trustworthy Cybersecurity Company

“We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek as the world's most trustworthy cybersecurity company,” said Rupal Hollenbeck, President at Check Point Software Technologies.“In a world with increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks, trust and collaboration are of the utmost importance. For 30 years, our customers and partners have trustedto keep their people, networks and data safe. This recognition further validates both the strength of our prevention-first approach to cybersecurity and the enduring nature of the Check Point brand.”

Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 is based on an extensive survey in partnership with Statista. Over 70,000 participants rated companies they knew and that were headquartered in their respective country on three pillars: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. 269,000 evaluations were collected. Newsweek also conducted a social listening analysis, in addition to vetting companies for recent scandals and litigations.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( ) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity's portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry's most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.