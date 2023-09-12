Cn Announces Upgrade To Falcon Premium Intermodal Service

“CN is pleased to offer customers an entire day off the already fast Falcon Intermodal Premium Service,” said CN President and Chief Executive Officer Tracy Robinson.“I am confident the early results of the Falcon service, combined with our speed and reliability, will enable the continued growth of this service.”

The Falcon Premium Intermodal Service is a best-in-class Mexico-US-Canada service with a seamless rail connection in Chicago, Illinois. It directly connects all CN origin points within Canada and Detroit, Michigan to GMXT terminals in Mexico: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and Silao, Guanajuato. This service benefits intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, FAK (freight - all kinds), home appliances, and temperature-controlled products.

Falcon Premium combines the unique benefits of each partner. The seamless service leverages GMXT's best-in-class transit times between Silao, Guanajuato, and Eagle Pass, Texas; Union Pacific's superior route from Texas to Chicago and CN's best-in-class service connecting Chicago to all points in Canada through the unique EJ&E Chicago bypass.

This new and innovative service allows for the maximization of lading weights between Mexico/Canada for greater efficiency for customers. Falcon Premium intermodal service also contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions through reduced rail miles and truck-to-rail conversion.

