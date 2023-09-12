Atto Technology To Exhibit Next Generation Connectivity At Ibc 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The ATTO Celerity FC-642E leverages two next-generation storage technologies - PCIe 4.0 interconnect and Gen 7 Fibre Channel - to provide an advanced storage connectivity solution with high performance, intelligence and scalability.
FastFrameTM N422 Integrated SFP28 Optical Interface
ATTO Technology, Inc.
A complete product ecosystem optimized for modern digital media workflows
AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, will show its next generation of storage and network connectivity products and solutions at IBC 2023.
An exhibit of the ATTO Technology product ecosystem, fully optimized for media production workflows, will be at stand 7.A26, RAI Amsterdam Center from September 15-18, 2023. The latest generation products at the show include ATTO Celerity TM 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Adapters (HBAs), ATTO ExpressNVM TM Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters and fourth generation ATTO FastFrame TM SmartNICs.
ATTO Celerity 64Gb HBAs enable studios with Fibre Channel infrastructures to address the ever-growing need for high-performing, scalable and secure storage, supporting broadening system demands for workflows such as real-time HDR, 3D and 8K video editing. Celerity 64Gb HBAs are available in low-profile single- and dual-port versions.
Available in two models supporting 8 or 16 drives, ATTO ExpressNVM switch adapters allow studios to quickly and easily adopt and scale NVMe storage while adding extensive management capabilities and delivering NVMe drive performance to media workflows.
The fourth generation ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs product line features four unique models supporting high-speed Ethestandards from 10GbE to 100GbE and high-performance x8 PCIe 3.0 or x16 PCIe 4.0.
ATTO is the only connectivity provider that offers PCIe 4 100GbE SmartNICs and up to 64Gb Fibre Channel connectivity for the latest Macs.
“The next generation of connectivity is here today and, seeing how complex media workflows have become, the timing couldn't be better,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology.“Today, even simple projects push production systems to their limits, which is why we make sure we're several steps ahead of the curve; to ensure our customers never lose a beat.”
The ATTO Technology connectivity ecosystem includes ATTO XstreamCORETM ET 8200T intelligent bridges as the centerpiece of flexible, cost-effective backup and archive solutions designed specifically for media. Fast and reliable backup and archive solutions are essential as file sizes grow and studios re-evaluate their reliance on cloud-based services.
An additional show highlight will be ATTO EtheSuite, a powerful application that installs the appropriate drivers and utilities for ATTO Etheadapters. EtheSuite simplifies and automates the complex and lengthy process of setting up an RDMA storage environment.
Additionally, it loads ATTO 360TM Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software. ATTO 360 features one-click tuning profiles made specifically for media workflows, ensuring maximum storage connectivity performance.
ATTO storage and network connectivity solutions are designed to improve the user experience throughout the entire media production cycle. Ingest, editing, management, distribution and archiving all benefit from proprietary ATTO Advanced Data StreamingTM controlled latency and data acceleration technology, exclusive intelligent management applications and robust, thoughtful hardware design.
