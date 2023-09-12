Kody Technolab Invites Investors To Shape The Future Of Tech With Its Ipo

Logo of Kody Technolab

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kody Technolab , a leading software development company known for its expertise in enterprise-level solutions, is thrilled to unveil a significant opportunity for investors. The company is excited to announce the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 15, 2023. With a strong foon emerging technologies such as AI, ML , and robotics solutions , Kody Technolab continues to lead the way in innovation within the tech industry.

Kody Technolab has established itself as a prominent figure in digital transformation and enterprise app development with a distinguished track record of over 250 successfully completed projects and the trust of more than 150 satisfied clients. When it comes to developing and implementing innovative solutions, Kody Technolab has consistently exceeded industry expectations. This remarkable legacy now converges with a pioneering drive in emerging technologies like AI, ML, and robotics solutions, forging a path of innovation in the tech industry.

In addition to its software prowess, Kody Technolab is leading innovation in the Indian robotics industry. The company is introducing India's first voice-assisted serving robots, marking a significant leap in AI-driven automation. Furthermore, Kody Technolab is diligently working on developing India's inaugural surveillance robot and floor cleaning robots. These endeavors deeply reflect the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and shaping the future of enterprises worldwide.

"Our journey is fueled by a relentless pursuit of innovation and the vision to redefine what's possible.” says Manav Patel, the Founder of Kody Technolab. "With the introduction of AI, ML, and robotics solutions, we're not just transforming industries; we're crafting the future of technology. This IPO is not just aimed at raising capital; we're inviting visionaries to joinin charting the course for a new era in tech."

Kody Technolab's IPO presents a lucrative opportunity for investors. With 17,20,000 Equity Shares offered at ₹160/- per share, including a ₹150/- premium, investors can join the company's transformative journey. To participate, investors can apply via their bank's ASBA or download IPO application forms from the NSE website. By investing, you not only support innovation but also position yourself at the forefront of groundbreaking technology.

IPO Snapshot

IPO Date: September 15, 2023.

IPO Size: 17,20,000 Equity Shares.

Issue Price: ₹160 per equity share

Listing Exchange: NSE SME.

About Kody Technolab:

Kody Technolab is a leading software development company specializing in enterprise-level projects and mobile application solutions. With a foon emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and robotics solutions, Kody Technolab is at the forefront of innovation. Having successfully delivered 250+ projects and garnered the satisfaction of 150+ clients, Kody Technolab is poised to transform the industry and continue delivering cutting-edge software solutions to businesses in more than 30+ countries around the world.

