Quintana Roo: The Preferred Destination For U.S. Travelers In 2023

Quintana Roo receives 4 out of every 10 air travelers from the United States to Mexico.
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Mexican state of Quintana Roo , known for internationally renowned tourist destinations such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Cozumel, and Holbox, continues to lead in the preference of travelers from all over the world, especially those from the United States. This is attributed to a comprehensive offering that combines the finest Caribbean beaches, the enchantment of Mayan culture, and quality customer service focused on providing the best tourist experience, among many other aspects.
During the first half of 2023, Quintana Roo received more than 3.1 million U.S. tourists who arrived through all airports in the state. This means an increase of 39.52% compared to the same period in 2019 when the figure was over 2.2 million visitors from that country and 4.9% above 2022.
Quintana Roo has direct flights to 39 U.S. cities, which generated 3.8 million available airline seats during the first-semester connectivity. This represents that Quintana Roo, in its three current airports, is capturing 5.2% of the connectivity generated by the U.S. market to the world, making Cancun the second most crucial airport worldwide for the U.S. market.
This behavior confirms the relevance of this market for tourism in Quintana Roo since, between January and June 2023, the United States represented 37.8% of the total number of travelers, being the primary market for the state.
The total percentage of international visitors was 67.3%, representing more than 5.4 million people. The total number of domestic and foreign tourists was close to 8.3 million.
Mexcontinues to be one of the favorite tourist destinations for travelers from the United States. According to the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council analysis, based on data from the National Institute of Migration, during the first half of 2023, more than 7.5 million travelers were reported bound for Mexby air, representing an increase of 27.1% over 2019. Of this total, 3.1 million arrived in Quintana Roo, making the state a favorite for this international market.
Other interesting figures during the first half of 2023:
The top 5 travelers by country of origin to Quintana Roo headed the United States with 3.1 million, Canada with 810 thousand, the United Kingdom with 173 thousand, Colombia with 164 thousand, and France with 107 thousand people who arrived at an airport in the state.
Total passenger growth (Mexican and international) of 20.0% compared to 2019 and 12.5% vs. 2022.
The hotel occupancy remained at an average of 74.27%, showing an eight percentage points increase compared to 2022.
International tourism increased by 18.7% compared to pre-pandemic figures (2019).
Domestic tourism increased by 22.4% over 2019.
Visitors travel as a couple 46%, as a family 40%, as an individual 5% and with friends 9%.
Nearly 10% stay in at least two destinations during their stay.
