Introducing The Game-Changing Book, 9 Leader Touchstones By Dr. Jes Deshields

9 Leader Touchstones promises readers an immersive journey to becoming a Leader-First® Leader.
Leadership pioneer and author Dr. Jes DeShields disrupts the leadership development space; already ranking as the #1 New Release in multiple categories.
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- – Today, after nearly 25 years of tireless dedication to studying and applying leadership models, organizational behavior, and systems change, author Dr. Jes DeShields releases her highly anticipated book, 9 Leader Touchstones. Already endorsed by renowned leaders and organizations across the US, this groundbreaking guide is poised to revolutionize how leaders drive lasting organizational growth.
“9 Leader Touchstones is full of valuable, practical, and important insights and tips. I can't think of a single leader who wouldn't draw immediate value from this book, just as I did. It's potent, powerful, and personal.” said Bill Treasurer, Chief Encouragement Officer for Giant Leap Consulting and Author of International Best Seller, Courage Goes to Work.
In its literary debut, 9 Leader Touchstones promises readers an immersive journey to becoming a Leader-First® Leader. Drawing from her extensive experience as a researcher, speaker, Team Coach, and Leader Coach, Jes weaves a captivating narrative that blends wisdom with engaging storytelling. Her ability to foster transparency, trust, and authentic connection shines whether storytelling on the pages of a book, addressing large audiences, working with teams, or mentoring leaders one-on-one.
“There are thousands of leadership books, so why do we need yet another? Because we lead during a time like no other.” said author Dr. Jes DeShields.“9 Leader Touchstones has two objectives. The book shows leaders how to unleash the unique potential of their team members. It also gives them the blueprint to build a dynamic, enduring organization in the constantly evolving state of work. To accomplish both, leaders first must look to themselves.”
Jes DeShields, the visionary founder of Crescent Leadership, has emerged as a trailblazer in leadership strategy and organizational behavior. Her innovative methodology, known as Leader-First®, challenges leaders to examine how their behavior impacts an organization's success or decline.
“In 9 Leader Touchstones, Jes offers actionable, honest advice for leaders navigating the current generational shift and growing leadership crisis. Now more than ever, we need Jes's guidance, backed by her many years of consulting experience, to build enduring organizations. That starts by looking and leading beyond the bottom line. Inevitably, today's labor challenges will pass, but Leader-First Leadership will timelessly guidewell into the future.” said Melanie Schild, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Junior Leagues Intl.
Jes shares her expertise through her book and as a guest lecturer at Cornell University's Brooks School of Public Policy and an instructor in eCornell's prestigiExecutive Leadership, Women's Leadership, Change Leadership, and Nonprofit Management Certificate programs. A prolific speaker and writer, Jes is unwavering in her commitment to equipping leaders with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of leadership and organizational health.
Beyond her professional achievements, Jes's most fervent dedication is to family. Nestled in Greenville, South Carolina, she shares her life with her husband, Dr. Brian DeShields, their daughters Madeleine and Emily, and their cherished furry companions, Atlas, Archer, and Amos. Their love for the outdoors regularly takes them on exciting adventures that fuel their curiosity.
9 Leader Touchstones offers insights and action-oriented strategies for leaders and teams ready to transform their organizations. To learn more about Jes DeShields and her groundbreaking book, visit the official website: .
About Dr. Jes DeShields
For the past 25 years, Dr. Jes DeShields has studied, evaluated, and applied models of leadership, organizational behavior, and systems change across multiple sectors. From Fortune 250 and privately-owned companies to national nonprofits to entire communities, Jes's work ranges from preparing leaders to successfully run their organizations to improving the trajectory of organizations in crisis and those poised for growth. Jes founded Crescent Leadership, a business consulting and leader coaching firm based on Leader-First® strategies, her distinct methodology for organizational change. Known as a passionate and engaging storyteller, she has delivered dynamic presentations and workshops to diverse audiences, ranging from multinational corporations to educational institutions. Jes is a guest lecturer at the Brooks School of Public Policy and is an instructor for eCornell's Executive Leadership programs.
