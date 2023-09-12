Bestselling Author Kathryn Casey Publishes 19Th Book, Angel Falls

ANGEL FALLS is debuting September 15th

Fascinating Look at Woman who Measured World's Tallest Waterfall

KATHRYN CASEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Author Kathryn Casey 's newest book, ANGEL FALLS, is inspired by the life of Texan Ruth Robertson , a photojournalist who, in 1949, mounted the expedition that successfully measured Angel Falls. Four attempts led by men had failed to reach the world's tallest waterfall.

“Despite Ruth's amazing achievement, her story had been lost to time,” says Casey.“I happened upon it more than 20 years ago, and I knew that someday I had to remind the world about her. ANGEL FALLS is historical fiction, a blending of fact and imagination, but the plot line involving Ruth's life and the expedition is based on her mementos and writings.”

Casey's book debuts on Friday, Sept. 15. For her research, she had access to Robertson's photographs and papers through the archive at the University of Texas – Austin's Harry Ransom Center .

“Ruth Robertson should be in textbooks, her memory preserved, but history has paid little attention to women's stories, and Ruth's achievements were largely forgotten,” says Casey.“Until I heard about Ruth, I couldn't have named a single female explorer. I thought they were all men.”

Before Robertson's success, the waterfall was thought to be impossible to reach by land. Angel Falls is in a dense Venezuelan jungle, located inside of a deep mountain canyon. The native tribes in the area believed that particular mountain, Auyán-tepui, was haunted, and their cultures warned them to stay away. Earlier expeditions to measure the waterfall had run out of supplies or found the jungle too formidable, and all had turned back. At least one member of a prior party vanished in the jungle, home to venominsects, snakes, and dangeranimals.

The waterfall had only been seen by air until Robertson and her party cut through the jungle to reach it. An astounding sight, Angel Falls measures 3,212 feet from top to bottom, higher than two Empire State Buildings stacked one on top of the other.

While ANGEL FALLS is her first work of historical fiction, Casey is the author of 18 other books, all true crime and mysteries. She's a frequent television commentator and was featured in the 2022 Netflix documentary“Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields.”

