Mayawell Embraces Mexican Heritage And Austin Roots In Vibrant Rebranding

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayawell , the Austin-based manufacturer of prebiotic soda providing consumers 'that good gut feeling,' is excited to unveil its brand new look. The refresh, which includes a comprehensive overhaul of the company's packaging and digital footprint, showcases

Mayawell's commitment to digestive health and wellness, while celebrating its heritage by harmoniously blending the corazon of Oaxaca, Mexwith the soul of Austin, Texas.

Mayawell shows off new cans & Mexican-inspired branding designed by Guadalajara-based design firm, Heavy. New packaging and website incorporates Mayan and Aztec characters that reflect the rich history and mythology of indigencultures.

Offering the first Mexican better-for-you soda on the market, Mayawell's prebiotic beverages feature functional ingredients and unique refreshing flavors. Say adios to drinks with stevia, apple cider vinegar, chicory root, or other alternative sweeteners, and experience that 'Good Gut Feeling' from Mayawell.

As the first soda whose sweetening agent also doubles as a prebiotic, Mayawell's commitment to providing a 'good gut feeling' remains at the heart of its rebrand efforts. The company's gut-healthy and low glycemic sodas–which contain five grams of prebiotic fiber, less than 40 calories, and only four grams of sugar per can–feature its proprietary Organic Agave Prebiotic and functional ingredients. With unique and refreshing flavors like Strawberry Ginger, Pear Lime and Watermelon Mint, Mayawell ensures that consumers are able to enjoy a great-tasting bubbly treat, while also prioritizing their digestive health.

Another centerpiece of Mayawell's rebrand, designed by Heavy –a design firm based out of Guadalajara, Mexico–is the incorporation of Mayan and Aztec characters that reflect the rich history and mythology of indigencultures. Each flavor features a character inspired by Mayan and Aztec iconography, including The Quetzal, The Jaguar, The Hare, The Feathered Serpent, and The Drinker. By infusing its branding with these cultural references, Mayawell seeks to promote diversity and inclusivity in the wellness industry as the first Mexican prebiotic soda brand on the market.

"Agave has been an integral part of Mexican culture for centuries," said Vicente Reyes, Co-Founder of Mayawell. "Our new packaging not only proudly embraces our Mexican identity but also pays homage to our organic hand-harvested agave sourced from my city of Oaxaca, Mexico. Mayawell isn't just a prebiotic soda, it's a heartfelt tribute to our roots, a lively celebration of our culture, and a commitment to a healthier way of life."

Furthermore, the rebrand showcases Mayawell's connection to the city of Austin. Known for its creative energy and dynamic cultural scene, Austin serves as the perfect backdrop for Mayawell's brand evolution.

"We're really proud to show off our new look," shared Oliver Shuttlesworth, co-founder of Mayawell. "Our previcans introduced Mayawell as "a bubbly prebiotic soda." However, with time, we discovered that while this is an accurate description of 'what' we are, it doesn't necessarily depict 'who' we are. Bringing together our diverse backgrounds, Vicente and I see these new cans as a true reflection of our identity. It's like a blend of Mexican and Austin vibes that surprisingly just click."

Mayawell has witnessed firsthand the great things that can happen when you embrace diversity. The brand's approach revolves around seamlessly blending the essence of both locales and cultures, allowing the brand to innovate and set new industry standards along the way. For instance, its sodas blend unique flavor combinations, alongside functional ingredients like currant, green tea, hibiscus, and turmeric.

Consumers can find Mayawell's new cans on-shelves, on its website and on Amazonbeginning in September for an SRP of $2.99 per can. To learn more, visit the company's website or follow Mayawell on social media @drinkmayawell .

As the first Mexican-owned prebiotic soda on the market, Mayawell is a Mexican-born, Austin-based company co-founded by Vicente Reyes and Oliver Shuttlesworth. Mayawell's better-for-you beverages feature functional ingredients and the brand's proprietary Active Agave(TM) inulin, which doubles as a prebiotic and low glycemic sweetener to deliver a good gut feeling. For more information, visit .

