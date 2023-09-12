Talonvest Capital Delivers $8.8 Million Perm Loan For Pre-Stabilized Asset

The seven-year fixed rate loan, funded by a life insurance company, offered interest-only payments for the initial two years of the term and featured an attractive LTV ratio. Talonvest secured a rate lock at application.

Cory Shelest of Gramor Development Washington commented,“We are grateful for another successful project with Talonvest Capital, who proved to be a trusted advisor and played a vital role by leveraging their deep relationships to ensure execution of financing with favorable loan terms.” Cory went on to say,“We are also appreciative of Bonavista Management for their excellent and professional management.”

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included David DiRienzo, Kim Bishop, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

