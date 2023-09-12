Warehouse Automation Market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $57.6 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Market Growth: The warehouse automation market has experienced significant growth, with a valuation of $13.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach $57.6 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to varifactors, including rising labor costs and increased online shopping trends.

Components: The market comprises hardware and software components. Hardware, which includes equipment and machinery for automation, held the largest share in 2021 due to the substantial investment required for hardware acquisition.

Applications: The e-commerce sector was a major driver of the warehouse automation market in 2021, as online shopping continues to gain popularity. The rise in e-commerce activities contributes to increased demand for automated warehousing solutions.

End-User Industries: Warehouse automation serves variend-user industries, including retailers and manufacturers & distributors. The report suggests that retailers are expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to increased consumer demand.

Challenges: While the market is growing, the high initial setup costs for warehouse automation facilities pose a constraint to its growth. Businesses need to invest significantly in automation technology and infrastructure.

Geographical Trends: North America dominated the global warehouse automation market in 2021 in terms of revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by rapid economic growth in the region.

Key Players and Innovations: Companies in the warehouse automation market are focused on innovation and expansion. For example, Fetch Robotics, Inc., introduced the PalletTransport1500, a robot designed to replace forklifts in warehouses. Such innovations are essential to meet the growing demand for automation solutions.

However, varibusinesses in the warehouse automation market had to stop their business in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and Europe, during the pandemic lockdown. This break directly impacted sales of companies involved in warehouse automation. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for manufacturing variwarehouse automation components; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

Key companies profiled in the warehouse automation market forecast report include ABB Ltd., AmazonInc. (Amazon Robotics), ATMOS, Bastian Solutions LLC, DaifukuLtd., Dorabot, Fanuc Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP (DEMATIC), Kuka AG, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, SSI-Schaefer, Yaskawa Electric Corp, and Zebra Technologies Corporation (Fetch Robotics, Inc.).

