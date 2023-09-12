Simon Greenstone Panatier Ranked Among Top Dallas-Based Personal Injury Law Firms

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized for its nationwide representation of plaintiffs involved in toxic tort, mass tort and catastrophic personal injury litigation,

Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC,

has been selected among the top personal injury law firms in Texas Lawyer magazine's reader-voted "Best Of" survey .

The firm was one of only three Dallas-based personal injury firms to be recognized in the 2023 survey, which honors the top legal product and service providers in Dallas, Houston and Austin/San Antonio.

"The work of a plaintiffs' lawyer is rooted in the desire to improve public safety and health while forcing corporate accountability through the civil justice system," said firm co-founder Jeffrey Simon . "We are exceptionally proud of this recognition, and we will remain focused on ensuring that anyone harmed by the misconduct of others has a fighting chance when litigation is their only recourse."

The lawyers of Simon Greenstone Panatier have built a reputation for successful litigation in a wide range of personal injury and wrongful death cases. The firm has secured trial verdicts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of mesothelioma victims in litigation holding manufacturers and suppliers responsible for asbestos contamination in cosmetic talc products, as well as industrial and shipboard exposure to asbestos.

The firm's creative and aggressive representation has also led to significant recoveries through settlement and trial verdicts for premises liability, workplace and construction injury, medical malpractice, and seritrucking and roadway injury clients in state and federal courts nationwide.

Earlier this year, the firm secured a

$7.4 million

jury verdict for the family of a construction worker permanently injured in an accident at the site of a 2017 mudslide along

a California

highway, as well as multimillion-dollar settlements in cases involving sexual assault, hostile work environments and DWI and trucking wreck deaths.

Having played a critical leadership role in the battle to protect public health from the harmful impact of the opioid crisis with their representation of numerTexas counties against the pharmaceutical industry, the firm recently filed a groundbreaking climate accountability lawsuit against more than a dozen fossil fuel producers for the environmental dangers created by their climate-warming products.



