Curriculum Associates Partners With City Year To Support High-Dosage Tutoring For Students

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support students in achieving grade-level reading proficiency, Curriculum Associates has partnered with education nonprofit City Year on a high-dosage tutoring initiative for the 2023-24 school year. As part of this initiative, a total of 300 students in Grades 3–5 will receive targeted support from City Year

AmeriCorps members, who serve as

student success coaches (SSCs)

in 29 U.S. cities,

using Curriculum Associates' research-based Magnetic Reading program. SSCs will work with students attending City Year partner schools in Cleveland Metropolitan School District in Ohio; ColumCity Schools in Ohio; Alum Rock Union School District in California; Seattle Public Schools in Washington; and District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington, DC.

"This literacy initiative is all about engaging reticent readers through extra time on compelling texts and topics for increased confidence and independence," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "We look forward to being a dedicated partner to City Year's talented group of SSCs throughout the year as they use our researched-based program to help students get to grade-level reading proficiency and spark the joy of shared discovery in students."



City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service.

Today, City Year AmeriCorps members serving as SSCs work in hundreds of systemically under-resourced schools. They partner with classroom teachers to provide students with research-based academic and social-emotional support designed to help students thrive

and to make public schools more equitable, joyful, and engaging for all members of the school community.



"We know all students can learn, achieve and succeed," said Stephanie Wu, City Year's chief transformation officer. "The training and tools City Year AmeriCorps members will receive through this partnership will enable them to work alongside teachers and specialists to strengthen student literacy skills and build confidence in reading.

Students are then better prepared to engage more deeply with their own learning and reach their full potential."

In addition

to students receiving access to Magnetic Reading, all the SSCs involved in this initiative will receive comprehensive training from Curriculum Associates on how to implement and use the blended program. It will be used during high dosage tutoring that augments the students' core classroom curriculum and instruction.

Magnetic Reading focuses on engaging, interrelated texts and FoQuestions to guide learning. As students continue to read in Magnetic Reading, they develop their store of knowledge, connect knowledge to new culturally responsive texts, and develop their grade-level reading comprehension skills, all while exploring a wide range of topics and ideas.

Built using the Universal Design for Learning Guidelines and utilizing engagement protocols from Dr. Sharroky Hollie, Magnetic Reading notably helps all students engage with high-quality, grade-level texts. As part of this, the program features three types of scaffolds: resources for pre-teaching, embedded supports for students, and formative assessment opportunities. Strategic supports for English Learners are additionally embedded throughout the reading.

