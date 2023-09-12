Milestone Scientific Appoints Pain Management Industry Veteran Dr. Didier Demesmin To Its Board Of Directors

Dr. Demesmin is an interventional pain medicine physician who is double board-certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine. He is the founder of University Pain and Spine center, a well-respected interventional pain management and spine surgery clinic that operates 7 offices across New Jersey and New York. He is also the founder of STEMMEE Surgery Center, an ambulatory surgery center providing state of the art surgical and interventional procedures. Dr. Demesmin is also affiliated with some of the most well-respected hospitals in Central New Jersey, such as Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, JFK Medical Center, Somerset Medical Center, and Saint Peter's University Hospital, where he is the director of pain medicine. He is also an assistant clinical professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Dr. Demesmin earned his medical degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and completed his anesthesia residency training at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and his interventional pain fellowship program at Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons-St. Luke's Roosevelt Medical Center in New York. He holds an MBA from Northwestern-Kellogg School of Management.

Neal Goldman, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Milestone Scientific, stated, "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Demesmin to the Board of Directors at a key inflection point for the Company, as we advance the commercial rollout of our epidural instrument to the global marketplace. Dr. Demesmin has become a major advocate of the technology, following a successful evaluation and adoption of the system at his medical practice. Importantly, Dr. Demesmin brings almost twenty years of experience in pain management and business, which should be an invaluable asset as we seek to expand market adoption of our CompuFlo Epidural System among pain management clinics and anesthesiologists, given his first hand experience. Based on the growing recognition of our technology, we remain confident that the CompuFlo Epidural system will, in time, become the standard of care in epidural analgesia.”

Dr. Didier Demesmin stated,“I am honored to join Milestone at this exciting time in the Company's evolution. Having evaluated Milestone's CompuFlo System within my clinic, I have had an inside look into the market potential of Milestone's painless and precise computerized injection technology platform to transform drug delivery in pain management. The system has proven to be a valuable tool in helping navigate the challenging anatomical regions in the lumbar and thoracic region and cervical thoracic junction, which offers a number of advantages in terms of safety and efficacy. I look forward to helping convert the growing enthusiasm among medical practitioners into broad global commercial adoption.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutanedrug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.

