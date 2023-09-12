Ushur Launches Health Plan Solution In Partnership With Rex Wallace Consulting And Decision Point

Rex Wallace Consulting (RWC) is a strategy consulting firm with deep experience in helping health plans improve quality and Star Ratings. Decision Point, the leading member engagement management company, leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to produce member-level insights that inform proven strategies to improve outcomes such as survey responses (e.g., CAHPS), quality gap closure, disenrollment, avoidable utilization and more.

The partnership delivers health plan quality solutions that leverage AI, automation, digital engagement and deep healthcare domain expertise:



Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries at Ushur, said:“We are very pleased to partner with Rex Wallace Consulting and Decision Point to deliver a unique approach that rapidly addresses high value health plan business needs to improve quality of care, HEDIS® gap closure, CAHPS, health equity, SDOH and more. The combined domain expertise and technology-enablement we bring together is unmatched.”

“Through this powerful new solution with Ushur and Decision Point, we are enabling health plans to be much more effective at identifying targets for quality outreach with precision analytics, and better able to reach and influence members and providers through HIPAA-secure and interactive CXA,” said Rex Wallace, CEO and Founder of Rex Wallace Consulting.

“We are thrilled to partner with both Ushur and Rex Wallace Consulting to accelerate our ability to support health plans in achieving their experience and quality goals,” said Saeed Aminzadeh, CEO of Decision Point.“By combining our analytics with RWC's deep consultative expertise and Ushur's unique and effective digital engagement platform, health plans will have a rapid launch solution that can prove value quickly.”

About Rex Wallace Consulting

Rex Wallace Consulting is a strategic consulting firm specializing in Quality Improvement. Leveraging deep expertise in health plan Quality, member experience, provider engagement, internal governance and health equity, Rex Wallace Consulting creates more meaningful and effective engagement with all stakeholders, develops organizational cultures of quality and delivers higher performance, including higher Medicare Star Ratings.

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member's health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality and utilization domains.

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world's first AI-powered Customer Experience AutomationTM (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a HIPAA-secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-EngagementsTM to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur's solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna and Cigna.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). CAHPS® is a registered trademark of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).