Global Service Orchestration Market Size To Reach Usd 52.76 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global service orchestration market size is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing complexity in IT Infrastructure is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Real-time monitoring and auto-remediation solutions are used to avoid IT service delivery delays and failures, while detailed views and reports make it easier to identify consumption trends and optimize machine resources which is contributing to the market revenue growth. When there are delays, overruns, underruns, or failures, IT can determine the root cause from a single spot rather than examining several tools. This has the potential to significantly increase response times. The service orchestration platform also reserves and allocates resources to ensure that Service Level Agreement (SLA)-critical activities are completed on time which also contributes to the market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Growing technological advancements are another factor driving the market revenue growth. For instance, on 26 February 2023, Aarna Networks, a provider of edge computing and 5G management solutions, announced the release of its Aarna Edge Services (AES) solution. AES is Aarna's Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform's (AMCOP) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version. The platform assists enterprises in reducing operational expenses and improving time-to-market. The solution from Aarna Networks offers zero-touch edge orchestration and management. AES enables cloud edge users, colo users, and SD-WAN service providers including Aryaka to perform operations such as provisioning, configuring, and managing multi-cloud connectivity. However, as the number of services and components involved in an orchestration process increases, so does the complexity of managing and coordinating them. Complex orchestrations are challenging to create, deploy, and manage which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 27.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 52.76 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Solution, enterprise size, industry, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest o NEC Corporation f Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled IBM, CiSystems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., ServiceNow, CiSystems, Inc., Open Text, Huawei cloud, NEC Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global service orchestration market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



IBM.

CiSystems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

VMware, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

ServiceNow.

Open Text.

Huawei cloud. NEC Corporation.

Strategic Development

On 20 April 2023, Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate Habu's Data Clean Room applications natively on Google Cloud's BigQuery to scale data collaboration for businesses while maintaining the highest level of data privacy and governance. Habu's Data Clean Room software was intended to make data collaboration safe and simple, allowing businesses to increase the velocity and value of data-driven initiatives by enabling them to work within and across distributed data environments to glean insights and execute advanced data science use cases with minimal resources.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The service orchestration platform segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Service orchestration platform is further segmented into cloud-based and on-premises and among them, cloud-based sub-segment is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud orchestration lowers total costs while expediting service delivery, automates management and coordination of complex hybrid settings, eliminates provisioning errors, and enables self-service service provisioning without IT intervention which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Cloud orchestration also aids in the prevention of VM sprawl by improving visibility into resource utilization across clouds.

The large enterprise segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Large organizations use a variety of cloud services and suppliers. Service orchestration aids in effective management of these services, assuring seamless integration, and optimizing resource utilization across varicloud platforms which in turn is driving revenue growth of this segment. Service orchestration automates incident management, problem resolution, change management, and other IT operations, resulting in improved service delivery and lower operational costs which is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for service orchestration automates repetitive and manual processes since it enables BFSI sector to streamline their workflows and reduce operational costs which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Automated processes lead to faster service delivery and improved customer experiences. People working from home and wanting to transact on their bank's portal via their phone or laptop have mostly fuelled the shift to digital and mobile banking. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chat and speech bots are assisting banks in providing customer assistance across many digital touchpoints, particularly mobile banking, without the need for a branch visit or contact center agents which is also driving revenue growth of this segment. Market in Asia Pacific accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for service orchestration in varisectors such as BFSI, government, and healthcare among others is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Increasing adoption of IoT devices and solutions and rising demand for enhanced customer experience are other factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, growing strategic initiatives taken by the companies is also contributing to the market revenue growth of the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global service orchestration market on the basis of solution, enterprise size, industry, and region:



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Service Orchestration Platform





Cloud-Based



On-Premises



Services





Professional Services







Consulting & Advisory







Integration & Deployment





Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



BFSI



Retail & CPG



Healthcare



Government



Travel & Hospitality



IT & Tel



Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mex



Europe





Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia











Israel Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Blockchain Technology Market By Type (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Provider (Infrastructure), By Application (Banking and Financial Services, Government), Forecasts to 2027

Healthcare Chatbots Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance, Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance), By End User, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Closed Loop Marketing Market Analysis By Application Type (Email Marketing, Integrated Web Analytics, Web Analytics, Lead Prioritization, Marketing Database, Web Content Management System, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market Analysis By Product Type (Provider Solutions, Payer Solutions), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service Model (Saas, Iaas, Paas), By Pricing Model (Pay-As-You-Go, Spot Pricing), By Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market , By Imaging Techniques (Mammography, MRI, and Ultrasound Imaging) By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Liver Cancer), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Connected Healthcare Market Analysis By Product Type (M-Health Devices, M-Health Services, E-Prescription), By Function (Clinical Monitoring, Home Monitoring, Telemedicine, Others), By Application (Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Healthcare Management, Education & Awareness, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Medical Device Security Market Analysis By Component (Solution, Services, Professional and Managed Security Services), By Security Type (Endpoint, Application, Wireless, Network, Others), By Device (Hospital Medical Devices, Wearable & External Medical Devices, Embedded Medical Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Professionals, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Virtual Cardiology Market Analysis By Technology Type (IT Services, Software, Hardware, Telecom, Others), By Application (Health Monitoring, Diagnosis, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Patients, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

