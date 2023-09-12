(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 47 - 23
12 September 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 3 August 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 38 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders' shares in NTG subsidiaries under the“Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 200,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.88% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 4 August 2023 to 27 October 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|
| Number of shares
| Average purchase price (DKK)
| Transaction value (DKK)
| Accumulated, latest announcement
| 96,593
|
| 34,769,303
| 05 September 2023
| 11,800
| 369.4
| 4,359,365
| 06 September 2023
| 6,282
| 357.9
| 2,248,318
| 07 September 2023
| 4,754
| 357.7
| 1,700,548
| 08 September 2023
| 2,481
| 358.3
| 888,896
| 11 September 2023
| 4,453
| 354.4
| 1,578,265
| Accumulated under the program
| 126,363
|
| 45,544,693
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,313,835 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.80% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
|
+45 42 12 80 99
| Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
|
+45 42 12 80 90
Attachments
Company announcement no 47_2023 Appendix_Company announcement no 47_2023
Attachments Company announcement no 47_2023... Appendix_Company announcement no 47_2023...
MENAFN12092023004107003653ID1107054123
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.