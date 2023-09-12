Audigent Expands Global Footprint With New Milan Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fast-growing programmatic advertising company taps MaGuglielmin and Chatwin Tech to launch operations in Italy
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Audigent , the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced the opening of its new Italian office in Milan and the hiring of MaGuglielmin, International Development Manager, to run sales and partnerships in the market.
Audigent, recognized by both INC and Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing programmatic companies in America, now has offices in Italy and the UK and plans to further grow its international footprint in the second half of 2023.
Guglielmin is a pioneer in Italy's digital advertising industry, having cultivated relationships with leading Italian and European publishers, portals, ad agencies, networks, DSPs, SSPs, ad servers, and exchanges. He joins Audigent from Zodiak Active/Nex14, where he was responsible for launching the company's Apautomated trading platform and expanding its European presence. He has also held roles at digital media companies Dada and Espotting/Miva, and was a founder of Ootword Media Agency, a web design and technology agency.
Audigent's expansion is in collaboration with EnrQuaroni's Chatwin Tech, the international business development company he founded with Richard Frankel. Quaroni's deep knowledge of the international digital markets has helped Chatwin support innovative technology companies with global growth and expansion, guiding them through development and helping build international leadership teams.“We saw an immediate and clear need for Audigent in Italy and across Europe, and I am very much looking forward to supporting their international expansion,” said Quaroni.
“With their data-driven PMPs, Audigent has pioneered a new and more effective way to deliver data across programmatic channels for advertisers,” said Guglielmin.“In the past year, the company has experienced explosive growth and seen a huge increase in demand for activation across Europe. I am very much looking forward to leading Audigent's efforts in Italy.”
As the industry's largest creator and operator of curated PMPs and curated marketplaces, Audigent's pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to drive maximum addressability, performance and efficiency for media buyers. This packaging of data + inventory, called Curation, drives Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products, including SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs and Cognitive PMPs, for brands and media agencies.
“The European market has long focused on data collection and activation practices that respect consumer privacy above all else, making our technology a perfect fit for advertisers' needs,” said Drew Stein, CEO and co-founder of Audigent.“Our core suite of audience and contextual data assets packaged with premium inventory from Europe's best SSPs gives advertisers the campaign performance and value they need while championing consumer privacy. We're excited to share those industry leading capabilities in the Italian market as we continue to expand across EMEA.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron IDTM), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMPTM, ContextualPMPTM and CognitivePMPTM products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit .
