60 Wharf Drive Makes Market Debut: Leasing For Luxury Tower At Cusp Of Greenpoint-Williamsburg Begins

Striking glass-clad 40-story waterfront tower in the 7-acre West Wharf complex Hits market with soft opening for 554 residences and over 100K SF of amenities
GREENPOINT, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The much-anticipated leasing program for 60 Wharf Drive ( ), which began as a whisper campaign, followed by a soft opening in late July, has immediately resulted in multiple signed leases and over 40 tours conducted daily by the leasing team.
Located in the seven-acre West Wharf complex in Greenpoint – just blocks from the border of Williamsburg -- the dazzling 40-story waterfront tower features 554 spacistudio- through three-bedroom residences, many with balconies and nearly all with views of the East River, Manhattan skyline, and/or Brooklyn cityscapes. In addition, the building offers more than 60,000 square feet of interior amenities and 50,000 square feet of outdoor space.
Designed by SLCE Architects with a Master Plan by Cooper Robertson, amenity spaces by Peter McGinley, and developed by Halcyon Management, it is the first of two waterfront towers planned at the five-building development. The project's expansive footprint spans across West Street to the East River, between Quay and Oak Streets, at the crossroads of Greenpoint and Williamsburg.
“This is an extraordinary development in terms of design, amenities, and holistic foon lifestyle and wellness,” says Adam Heller, President, Heller Organization, the firm responsible for the leasing program.“These apartments have been thoughtfully planned with an emphasis on light and air. The broad cross-section of indoor and outdoor amenity areas focuses on healthy lifestyles, from recreation and entertainment to work-life balances.”
Adds Halcyon's Yoel Sabel,“We are creating an exceptional waterfront development at the crossroads of two destination neighborhoods that is also conveniently close to shopping, dining, and parks. Consistent with our portfolio, this project offers residences of outstanding quality in stunning surroundings with features that are attractive to residents of all ages.”
Beyond multiple, beautifully designed layouts, 60 Wharf Drive offers a choice of luxury and“WW Signature” level residences, all with operable floor-to-ceiling Thermopane windows, high ceilings, white oak hardwood floors, central HVAC climate control, walk-in closets, and fiber optics. Sleek, contemporary kitchens include stainless steel appliances with gas cooktops and ranges, light wood cabinetry, full-height backsplashes, and white Quartz-and-mineral countertops.
The generinterior amenities program includes such recreational elements as indoor and outdoor pools, indoor basketball courts, bowling alley, two PGA golf simulators, billiards room with cocktail banquets, music room and podcast/recording studio, and two luxury screening rooms with a media lounge.
Among the spa-inspired amenities are steam rooms, saunas, experience shower, hot tub, cold plunge tub, whirlpool, marble-lined hammam, and a salt inhalation and meditation room. For families, there is a children's walk-in wading pool, indoor playroom, and teen game room. The building also has a deluxe grooming station for family pets.
To accommodate work-from-home residents, 60 Wharf Drive has provided an expansive business hub with panoramic windows overlooking the East River and Manhattan, along with such features as private conference rooms, private work areas, library, and standing height, team collaboration meeting table. Moreover, several residential layouts in the building have been designed with dedicated home office space.
In addition to an extensive variety of indoor amenities, West Wharf's“great outdoors” encompasses landscaped walking paths, comfortably located bench seating, and a waterfront park on the East River with gravel beach and three outlook piers.
Building services at 60 Wharf Drive comprise 24/7 lobby concierge, on-site maintenance and management teams, staffed package rooms with refrigerated storage, valet service for dry cleaning, tailoring, and housekeeping needs, complimentary bicycle storage, a state-of-the-art laundry room with lounge seating, resident storage rooms for lease, and an on-site parking garage with E/V charging stations.
As with other multifamily properties in the Halcyon Management portfolio, including 101 Bedford, The Plex, and The Hamilton, 60 Wharf Drive is both family-friendly and pet-friendly. All the residences are designed to benefit from air, light, and open exposures.
