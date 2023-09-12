Jim Marter Calls For Transparency And Accountability In The House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Republican Jim Marter Running to Replace Lauren Underwood in Congress (IL-14)
Jim Marter Running on Liberty, Security and the Economy The people of IL-14 have a problem with politicians saying one thing and voting for the exact opposite. I'm running to solve that problem.” - Jim MarterOSWEGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Jim Marter releases statement on government transparency and accountability.
“I think it's right forto expect our Representatives in Congress to have a voting record that matches their rhetoric. When I'm in Congress, the people of Illinois' 14th District will have someone they know they can trust, who'll tell them the truth and keep in line with the policies I've discussed on the campaign trail,” said Marter.
“My record is clear. It's one of transparency, accountability and principle. It's why I'm running. The people of IL-14 deserve to be represented. I stand against anti-Semitism, accountability before aid when it comes to Afghanistan and a border policy that doesn't cost jobs, harm immigrants or promote illegal drugs and human trafficking. I also stand for policies that will protect parents' rights and improve our struggling economy. People don't want talk, they want solutions and that's why I'm running. You can't claim you support common sense policies while running and then move radically to the left or right once you're elected."
Jim Marter is running to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois' 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stance on the issues and ways to get involved, may be found at .
