New Standard Senior Living Hosts Senior Health Fair On September 20

This event is open to the public between 9 am and 1 pm with free admission and is held in partnership with multiple health and professional organizations including BAYADA© Home Health Care, Swan Hospice, Preferred Care Health Centers, Fountain Springs, AtlantiCare, Cumberland County Mental Health, ExcelCare, Angelic Health, and the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

"The Senior Health Fair is an important event for our community and we are very excited about hosting it this year at one of NSSL's assisted living locations. On this day, health care professionals and organizations unite in the mission of helping and educating our community, while members of the community benefit from having access to complimentary resources like the free health screenings for seniors," says Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management, New Standard Senior Living.

The purpose of the Senior Health Fair is to deliver valuable information and resources to seniors, their families and members of the local community. Attendees will be able to explore topics in senior care, learn about available programs for seniors, discuss alternative pathways to happiness and good health, as well as participate in free health screenings.

More information about the Senior Health Fair can be obtained by visiting New Standard Senior Living's

website at newstandardsl.com/senior-health-fair/ .

About New Standard Senior Living

With corporate offices in Red Bank, N.J., New Standard Senior Living

(NSSL) is the first provider in the state purposely created to deliver dedicated, affordable, assisted living solutions, including direct Medicaid admissions, for

New Jersey seniors. For more information, visit newstandardsl.com.

Contact:

Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management

Phone: 609-330-6878

Efax: 856-558-9357

SOURCE New Standard Senior Living