Artificial Intelligence Experts From Around The World Will Gather At Valencia Digital Summit

The sixth edition of the international tech event organised by Startup Valencia , scheduled to be held on the 26th and 27th of October at the City of Arts and Sciences, will bring together world-renowned industry experts and prominent figures in research, innovation, academia, investment, and institutional leadership. The event will host a series of talks and debates aimed at illustrating how artificial intelligence is becoming an integral part of our lives, providing attendees with insights into the future of work, education, organisational and institutional evolution, and healthcare.

Vladimer Botsvadze, member of the advisory board at theArtificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®), Ruben Melkonian, CEO of Soilmate.ai, Karim Benchaaboun, co-founder and CTO of Flowlity; along with AI expert Bartosz Ziółko, will share how they've harnessed artificial intelligence applications to enhance competitiveness within their respective sectors during the panel titled "Innovative AI Applications: Pioneering Solutions for Business Success".

Furthermore, investment experts such as Guenia Gawendo, Managing Partner at Telefónica Ventures; Verónica Trapa, General Partner at Swanlaab Venture Factory; Patricia Pastor, General Partner at Next Tier Ventures; and Jonathan Hollis, Partner at Mountside Ventures, will assess the trends and opportunities within the dynamic AI market during the round table session titled "AI Venture Capital: Analysis of Trends and Opportunities in the AI market".

Due to its cross-cutting nature, this technology will also have significant prominence in other panels. These include "The Convergence of Technology and Creative Adoption in Asia and Europe" featuring Adrian Roche; "How Innovation is Impacting the World, Intended and Unintended Consequences", with a cybersecurity perspective presented by Facundo Mauricio, Cybersecurity Manager at Siemens. Additionally, the round table discussion titled "Future Trends in Travel: Exploring Innovations in Global Tourism" will feature speakers Alejandro Mullor, WW Public Sector Digital Strategist and Tourism lead at Microsoft; Daniel Nieto, Vice President of Government Engagement at Mastercard; Enrique Lancis, CIO at Globaldit; Ramón Ferri, Head of Institutional Relations at Segittur. The discussion will be moderated by Marta Ciudad, Manager of Adestic.

Several other panels focusing on artificial intelligence have already been confirmed. "How to Succeed in the Era of Artificial Intelligence", featuring speakers Miguel Arias, General Partner at KFund, and Jaime Bosch, CEO & cofounder of Voicemod, will delve into the role of AI in digital transformation and the essential skills required to harness the potential of this technology across varidomains. "Revolutionary AI: Tech transforms technical support with faster and more efficient solutions for IT departments", hosted by Christopher Carter, CEO of App Royo, will explore how this cutting-edge innovation is revolutionising the tech industry, streamlining support processes and improving productivity in IT operations.

Pedro Mujica, CEO and co-founder of Wecolab, will give a presentation addressing the ethical considerations, challenges, and potential solutions associated with harnessing the power of AI while upholding human values and social well-being.





About VDS2023

This year's Valencia Digital Summit, under the theme of 'Building the Good Future', is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees from over 80 countries, as well as welcoming more than 400 international investors boasting an investment portfolio exceeding €8 billion. With a lineup featuring internationally renowned speakers, the summit will serve as a platform for over 1,500 startups to connect and collaborate.

In its sixth edition, the event enjoys collaboration with organisations such as HP, Damm, Elewit, Wayra, Burda Principal Investments, BaSabadell or CaixaBank, and strong support from the Government of Spain, the Generalitat Valenciana (Regional Government of Valencia), Diputación de Valencia (Provincial Government of Valencia), and the Valencia City Council.

During the week of VDS2023, the city will transform into the global epicentre of innovation, solidifying the Valencian ecosystem's position on the world stage. The event will shine a spotlight on regional startups, such as Igenomix, PLD Space, Zeleros, Voicemod, Quibim, Internxt, Sesame, ClimateTrade, Sales Layer, ARTHEx Biotech, Fourvenues, and many more.

In the last few years, the international summit has experienced exponential growth: since its inaugural edition in 2018, it has witnessed a 1,500% increase in the number of attendees. This growth has played a crucial role in establishing the Valencian tech and innovation ecosystem as the third largest in the country in terms of investment volume, with over 1,200 startups and an investment of over €700 million in recent years.

About Startup Valencia

Startup Valencia is a private non-profit organisation that, since 2017, has represented and promoted the Valencian tech and innovation ecosystem so as to turn the region into an internationally recognised tech hub.

The entity has grown to include over 350 associates and enjoys the support of Jeff, GoHub (Global Omnium), BStartup (BaSabadell), Google for Startups, Wayra (Telefónica Group), Elewit (Red Eléctrica Group), Zeus, Plug and Play, HP, Helloprint, BBVA Spark and Fresh People as Partners ; and Transparent Edge, Sales Layer, DWF-RCD, Damm, Aktion, Voicemod, Sesame, Zubi Labs, OVHcloud and Opentop Valenciaport Innovation Hub as Supporters .

Media Contact

Name: Majo Angulo

