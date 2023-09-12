10Th Annual Engage Features Bill Nye The Science Guy And Grammy Award-Winning Singer Darlene Love

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebrew SeniorLife , New England's largest nonprofit provider of senior health care and living communities, and the only senior care organization affiliated with Harvard Medical School, will host its 10th annual EngAGE event, Monday, Oct. 16 at the Museum of Science, Boston.

The lineup includes:

Bill Nye ,

renowned scientist, inventor, TV personality and educator, and long-time host of "Bill Nye the Science Guy"; and

Darlene Love , Grammy Award-winning singer, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and actress. Love, who has sung with Patti LaBelle, Bette Midler, and Bruce Springsteen, was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, "20 Feet from Stardom," and is best known for "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

EngAGE 2023 will be a mixed-media program with dynamic guest speakers and entertainers followed by dinner. Proceeds from EngAGE 2023 will benefit Hebrew SeniorLife's health care, communities, research, and teaching that transforms the experience of aging.

Other speakers include Steven H. Landers, MD, MPH, the new president and CEO of Hebrew SeniorLife, and Board Chair MeliBayer Tearney.

Bill Nye will talk with researchers from the organization's

Hinda and Arthur MarInstitute for Aging Research

and will host the EngAGE "Science Fair" that will include: Courtney Millar, Ph.D. , assistant scientist, to discuss her research on nutrition

and dietary interventions; Brad Manor, Ph.D. , director of the Mobility and Falls Research Center, to highlight the vital role of cognition in balance

control; and post-doctoral research fellow Amir Baniassadi, Ph.D. , to demonstrate the impact of home air temperature on the health of older adults.

"EngAGE provides an opportunity to talk about the latest research and advances from MarInstitute researchers. With Bill Nye, we'll spark conversations about rethinking how we age. Through EngAGE, our sponsors and attendees raise necessary funding that helps Hebrew SeniorLife address urgent needs of seniors, including research that helps older adults live more vital, meaningful lives," said Tearney. "It is also an opportunity to introduce our new president and CEO, Dr.

Landers, to a wider Hebrew SeniorLife audience."

In 2021 and 2022,

EngAGE raised a combined $2.4 million. Sponsorships and tickets are available now for the 2023 event. For more information, visit the EngAGE website .

About Hebrew

SeniorLife

Hebrew SeniorLife, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is a national senior services leader uniquely dedicated to rethinking, researching, and redefining the possibilities of aging. Hebrew SeniorLife cares for more than 4,500 seniors a day across six campuses throughout Greater Boston. Locations include:

Hebrew Rehabilitation Center-Boston

and

Hebrew Rehabilitation Center-NewBridge in Dedham ;

NewBridge on the Charles, Dedham ;

Orchard Cove, Canton ;

Simon C. Fireman Community, Randolph ;

Center Communities of Brookline, Brookline ; and

Jack Satter House, Revere . Founded in 1903, Hebrew SeniorLife also conducts influential research into aging at the

Hinda and Arthur MarInstitute for Aging Research , which has a portfolio of more than $85 million, making it one of the largest gerontological research facilities in the U.S. in a clinical setting. It also trains more than 1,000 geriatric care providers each year. For more information about Hebrew SeniorLife, visit our website at or followon our

blog ,

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

Twitter , and

LinkedIn .

