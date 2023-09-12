Addressing Skin Grafting Demand: Dermatome Devices Drive Growth Amid Rising Burn Cases

According to a recent report, the global dermatome device market is on track to reach USD 231.0 million by 2030, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. The report highlights several key factors contributing to this robust growth.

One significant driver is the surge in cosmetic procedures worldwide. Cosmetic surgery is experiencing a notable uptick in demand, which is expected to propel the dermatome device market forward. Skin grafting, a crucial aspect of cosmetic surgery, relies on dermatomes for precise execution.

The report also underscores the role of dermatomes in addressing burn injuries and skin infections. Skin grafting procedures are vital in treating such conditions, and the increasing prevalence of these cases is positively impacting the sales of dermatome devices. For instance, in 2021, plastic surgeons in the U.S. conducted an average of 320 surgical procedures, up from 220 in 2020, as reported by the Aesthetic Society.

Additionally, accidents and burn cases contribute significantly to the growing demand for dermatome devices. In the U.S. alone, approximately 3,500 people succumb to fatal injuries in fire or burn accidents each year, according to data from the American Burn Association.

The COVID-19 pandemic did pose challenges to the dermatome device industry due to the postponement of elective procedures. However, the industry demonstrated resilience and experienced a swift recovery in 2021 as economies reopened. The pandemic also prompted the medical fraternity to intensify efforts to recoup losses, further boosting the industry's rebound.

The report anticipates accelerated growth in the dermatome device market, driven by the increasing adoption of cosmetic surgeries. The market dynamics include:

The powered dermatome device segment held the highest market share in 2022, driven by widespread adoption across variapplications.

The chronic burn care segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of burn cases globally.

The plastic surgery segment is poised for the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as more individuals opt for these procedures.

Hospitals dominated the market in 2022, as a wide range of medical procedures utilizing dermatomes are conducted in hospital settings.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of plastic surgeries in these settings. North America led the market in 2022, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising number of burn cases and the increased adoption of plastic surgeries.

