Railway To Freight Up To 50Mtpy Of Verde's Product Granted Construction Permit

The Railway will connect Verde's production facilities to a railway node part of the Ferrovia Centro Atlântica (" FCA "), effectively linking the municipalities of São Gotardo and Ibiá, both in the state of Minas Gerais. FCA is the largest railroad network in Brazil, interconnecting seven states and the Federal District. The FCA railways are the main freight route between the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest regions in Brazil.1

“Verde's mining sites hold Brazil's largest identified potash deposit, boasting resources of 3.32 billion tonnes, compliant with the NI 43-101 standard.2 By connecting our production facilities to the country's main potash consumption hubs, the Railway will provide farmers with access to a more reliable and increased Product supply. This represents another important milestone in Verde's dual objectives: reduce Brazil's dependence on imported potash and expand Verde's capability to every year capture up to 6.0 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year,3 thereby making a true contribution to mitigating climate change," commented Cristiano Veloso, Verde's founder and CEO.

Verde's Carbon Capture Potential

With Verde's carbon capture technology, the Company's current installed production capacity of 3.00 million tonnes per year has the capability to capture and offset up to 0.36 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

In the Company's 50.00 million tonnes production scenario, we aim to emerge as one of the world's largest carbon capture projects, with a substantial total of 6.00 million tonnes of CO2 permanently removed from the atmosphere each year. Verde's 3.32 billion tonnes of mineral resources hold the total carbon removal potential of 0.40 gigatonnes of CO2.

Railway's Next Steps

With the authorization of ANTT and the Brazilian Ministry of Infrastructure granted, a contract between ANTT and Verde authorizing the exploration of the Railway in a private regime shall be subsequently signed. After that, the Company will start the environmental and engineering studies for this project.

Based on the studies for the Pre-Feasibility Study filed by the Company in 2022 (the“ PFS ”), Verde has determined the viability of using road haulage for distribution logistics of up to 23Mtpy of Product. A rail spur will only be necessary for logistics of production exceeding such amount.

Railway's Capital Expenditure

The PFS estimates a CAPEX of US$283.02 million4 for the construction of a railway from São Gotardo to Ibiá to transport up to 50Mtpy of Product. The total CAPEX estimated in the PFS for the 50Mtpy Scenario is US$ 553.99 million, which includes the railway branch line, processing costs, road improvement, licensing, technical studies and projects, land purchase, equipment, personnel mobilization and demobilization, and a 15% contingency amount.

The table below shows the summary of the financial-economic analysis for the 50Mtpy Scenario: