Preparations in full swing for the Al Attiyah International Energy Awards this October

(MENAFN- The Al-Attiyah Foundation) Six exceptional individuals will be recognised for their contributions to the energy industry at the 2023 Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement in October.



The awards celebrate the legacy of H.E. Al Attiyah, the former Minister of Energy and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister for the State of Qatar, by honouring individuals for lifetime achievements in their fields of work.



ExxonMobil and North Oil Company are the sponsors of this year’s ceremony and gala dinner, that will see over 200 leaders from the energy industry convene at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Resort and Convention Centre.



Since its inception in 2015, the Al Attiyah Foundation has remained unwaveringly committed to providing expert analysis and insights on serious global, regional, and country-specific challenges and opportunities in the areas of energy and sustainable development.



Themes in these areas are explored through its publications including industry leading research papers, current affairs articles, daily news briefings and regular podcast interviews with important personalities.



Global experts are also invited to share their opinions with Foundation members and partners during the quarterly CEO Roundtables and a new interactive Webinar Series. In addition, the Foundation’s Sustainable Development Directorate produces an annual book on a pertinent subject.



The Foundation’s continued growth is only possible due to its esteemed member organisations, who are some of the most important companies in the world. The Foundation’s members are: QatarEnergy, Qatar Electricity and Water Company, Woqod, QNB, Qatargas, Dolphin Energy, Shell Qatar, Qatar Airways, QAPCO, ConocoPhillips, Marubueni, QAFCO, Q-Chem, Gulf Helicopters, Qatar Cool, Excelerate Energy and JTA Holding.



To view the previous Awards, visit the Al-Attiyah Foundation website at





By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation.



MENAFN12092023006131013331ID1107054040