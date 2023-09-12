Toll Brothers Announces Enclave At Tyngsborough Model Home Grand Opening In Massachusetts

This community of 100 single-family home sites offers low-maintenance luxury living in a picturesque setting close to recreation and parks, just 35 miles from Boston and minutes to New Hampshire. Located in the heart of Tyngsborough, the community offers home buyers a choice of six home designs ranging from 1,880 to 2,804+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The spacious, open-concept home designs offer luxurifeatures including first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, finished basements, and indoor/outdoor living options perfect for entertaining. Home prices start in the upper $700,000s.





“Our new model home showcases Toll Brothers active-adult lifestyle perfectly and serves as an inspiration to our home buyers designing their dream home with personalization options through our Design Studio experience,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information, call (866) 232-1632 or visit EnclaveatTyngsborough.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)