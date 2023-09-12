Wisesat.Space Takes Quantum Leap With Secure Iot Satellites Amid Growing Space Cybersecurity Threats



GENEVA – September 12, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Inteof Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, announced today the launch of an ultra-secure picosatellite solution via its subsidiary WISeSat AG. This initiative is specifically designed for the Quantum-Ready Inteof Things (IoT) communications market.

The cybersecurity landscape of space is rapidly changing, and with it, the threats faced by satellites. A startling revelation last April saw hackers from Thales Alenia Space manipulating ESA's OPS-SAT spacecraft, affecting its operations and imagery. As if that wasn't alarming enough, a leaked U.S. intelligence report divulged China's exploration into cyber weapons, capable of overtaking enemy satellites during wartime scenarios. This growing list of concerns also includes the significant disruption caused by the cyber-attack on Viasat's broadband service last year.

WISeSat.Space, alongside SEALSQ, is addressing these concerns head-on with their groundbreaking collaboration. By incorporating the VaultIC408 secure element, they are fortifying each endpoint within the satellite network. This initiative promises businesses, irrespective of their size, a cost-effective, ultra-secure means to establish their digital ecosystems.

Seventeen WISeSat-ready satellites have already made their journey into space via SpaceX, part of an ambiti80-satellite constellation that aims to offer unparalleled global IoT connectivity and a remarkable data latency of just 10 hours.

But the vision doesn't stop there. Embracing the quantum era, WISeSat.Space is fortifying its solutions against the potential threats posed by quantum computing. Implementing post-quantum solutions and robust devices, they're setting the standard for secure multi-factor authentication and critical data transfer in the age of quantum computing.

For those keen on tracking the progress, the WISeSat-ready FoSatellites can be monitored in real-time at FossaSat-2E1. With a full constellation, users can witness an impressive revisit time of just 5 minutes.

Both SEALSQ and WISeSat.Space's innovative strides demonstrate their unwavering commitment to tackling the multifaceted challenges of the digital realm.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group at the forefront of developing innovative satellite technology. The company is committed to building and deploying miniaturized, cost-effective satellites to provide global connectivity for a variety of applications.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKeywhich specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the intewhile focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across variIoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Inteof Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit .

