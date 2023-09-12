Promoting Health, Wellness, And Community: Gowalking Unites Global Fitness Walkers For A Better World

Gowalkingpromoting Health, Wellness and Community, a way to Keep Fit, Find New Friends and promote Global Unity.

GowalkingPark Poster

Gowalkingaims to be a unifying force in society, promoting happiness, invigoration, and global unity. Jeremy explained, "I don't like the divisiveness between Democrat and Republican, between Fox News and CNN, between conservative and liberal... I believe we all need to get along, and I think walking together can be a unifier." In the spirit of Elle Woods from the movie Legally Blonde, Jeremy Goldstein added, "Walking is great exercise, and exercise produces endorphins, and endorphins make you happy. Happy people do not shoot their neighbors."

Walking is not just about physical fitness; it is a vital component of community health and well-being, enhancing overall quality of life. It is an activity accessible to all, regardless of race, class, ability, or identity. Gowalkingaspires to unite walking clubs from around the world, promoting health and wellness, and ultimately contributing to a healthier, happier world.

Jeremy Goldstein, the co-founder of Gowalkingalong with his children David, Daniel, and Samuel, brings a wealth of experience to the venture. Previously the co-owner and CEO of Navitar, Inc., he successfully sold the company in an all-cash deal in 2022. Over the years, Goldstein has participated in variathletic endeavors, including running the Boston Marathon, completing the Lake Placid Ironman, participating in Spartan Mudder races, and conquering numer70.3-mile triathlons. His passion for fast walking and commitment to health, wellness, and community led him to establish Gowalking.com.

Join Gowalkingtoday and take a step towards a healthier, happier, and more united world. Walk together, connect, and create a brighter future for all.

SOURCE Gowalking, LLC