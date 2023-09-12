Global Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market Size To Reach Usd 103.82 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence in retail market size is expected to reach USD 103.82 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the retail industry is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. AI enables retailers to provide a unified customer experience across numeronline, mobile, and in-store platforms. Retailers provide 24/7 customer assistance, answer customer questions, and provide personalized suggestions with AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. AI assists marketers in creating better consumer segmentation based on insights from audience data by sifting through massive amounts of data. Chatbots and virtual assistants powered by AI enable retailers to communicate with customers in real time, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Hence all these factors are driving the market revenue growth. AI helps retailers understand their customers' preferences, predict their behavior, and offer personalized deals. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Growing strategic initiatives taken by the companies is another factor driving the market revenue growth. For instance, on 30 June 2022, Google Cloud announced a new relationship with H&M Group, a major fashion store. The Swedish company uses Google Cloud's enormdata analytics capabilities and safe, long-term global infrastructure to improve its customer experience and supply chain enablement. Google Cloud works with H&M Group to build a corporate data backbone, which includes a core data platform, data products, and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. However, AI relies on data to generate accurate insights and make informed decisions, but data quality is a major challenge in retail which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. There is a risk that inaccurate data or algorithms can cause automated systems to make incorrect conclusions. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 5.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 34.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 103.82 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Solution type, deployment mode, retail segment, application, technology, functionality, payment solutions, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Amazon.com, Inc., Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce, Inc., SAP, Oracle, Visenze, SymphonyAI. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global artificial intelligence in retail market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



Amazon.com, Inc.

Google.

IBM.

Intel Corporation.

Microsoft.

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP.

Oracle.

Visenze. SymphonyAI.

Strategic Development

On 13 January 2023, Google Cloud announced four new and upgraded AI solutions to assist retailers in transforming their in-store shelf-checking operations and improving their e-commerce sites to provide customers with more fluid and natural online shopping experiences. Furthermore, Google Cloud added a new personalization AI capability and an AI-powered browse tool to its Discovery AI solutions to assist retailers in modernizing their digital storefronts with more dynamic and intuitive buying experiences.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The customer service and support segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Artificial intelligence assists retailers in providing an enhanced customer experience which in turn is driving revenue growth of this segment. AI-driven customer service solutions operate round-the-clock, addressing customer problems at any time, even outside regular business hours which as a result satisfy the need for immediate assistance to the customers. These solutions made it easier to exceed client expectations, resulting in increased satisfaction and brand loyalty hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The cloud-based segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for cloud services in the retail industry owing to its varibenefits such as reduced IT and storage costs, real-time access to operational and inventory data, faster time to market, and ability to scale up and down as needed are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Keeping inventory in the cloud enables businesses to view inventory data and make informed decisions from any location. Cloud computing is important for managing enormvolumes of sales data, inventory/stock data, customer data, and others.

The computer vision segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for computer vision in retail since it is used to improve geofencing, allowing shoppers to recognize specific customers as they enter the store and offer them discounts which is driving revenue growth of this segment. They also get recommendations on what goods to buy based on their previpurchases. Computer vision allows retailers to improve the in-store experience of their customers, which as a result leads to increased customer loyalty. Computer vision data are used to optimise the layout of store shelves, making it easier for customers to buy items which is driving revenue growth of this segment. The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. AI enables retailers to deliver personalized experiences to customers by analyzing their preferences and behavior which is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. AI-powered chatbots enhanced customer services. Moreover, the growing collaboration among the key companies is also driving the market revenue growth in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in retail market on the basis of solution type, deployment mode, retail segment, application, technology, functionality, payment solutions, and region:



Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Customer Service & Support



Inventory Management



Visual Search & Recommendation



Price Optimization



Fraud Detection & Prevention



Supply Chain Management



Virtual Assistants & Chatbots

Predictive Analytics

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Cloud-based

On-premises

Retail Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Fashion & Apparel



Electronics & Gadgets



Grocery & Supermarkets



Home & Furniture



Beauty & Cosmetics

Sports & Fitness

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



E-commerce



Brick-and-Mortar Stores



Supply Chain & Logistics



Marketing & Advertising



Customer Insights & Personalization

Payment & Checkout Processes

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Machine Learning



Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Computer Vision



Robotic Process Automation (RPA)



Neural Networks

Deep Learning

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Data Analysis & Insights



Automation of Routine Tasks



Customer Behavior Analysis



Inventory Tracking & Management

Customer Service Enhancement

Payment Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



AI-powered Fraud Detection in Payments

Personalized Payment Recommendations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mex



Europe





Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia











Israel Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market Analysis By Product Type (Provider Solutions, Payer Solutions), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service Model (Saas, Iaas, Paas), By Pricing Model (Pay-As-You-Go, Spot Pricing), By Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market , By Imaging Techniques (Mammography, MRI, and Ultrasound Imaging) By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Liver Cancer), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Connected Healthcare Market Analysis By Product Type (M-Health Devices, M-Health Services, E-Prescription), By Function (Clinical Monitoring, Home Monitoring, Telemedicine, Others), By Application (Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Healthcare Management, Education & Awareness, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Medical Device Security Market Analysis By Component (Solution, Services, Professional and Managed Security Services), By Security Type (Endpoint, Application, Wireless, Network, Others), By Device (Hospital Medical Devices, Wearable & External Medical Devices, Embedded Medical Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Professionals, Others), By Region, Forecast to 2027

Virtual Cardiology Market Analysis By Technology Type (IT Services, Software, Hardware, Telecom, Others), By Application (Health Monitoring, Diagnosis, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Patients, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Agricultural Robots Market , By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), By Farming Environment (Indoor, Outdoor), By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Driverless Tractors), By Farm Produce, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Precision Irrigation Market By Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



laboratory automation systems market

iot security market

smart manufacturing platform market

li-fi market

hd maps for autonomvehicles market

Sensors in IoT Devices Market

cloud backup & recovery market

IoT insurance market

computer aided diagnostics market

big data analytics in manufacturing market

5g infrastructure market

virtual power plant market

predictive and prescriptive analytics market

iot chip market

blockchain technology in bfsi market

artificial intelligence systems spending market

blockchain in retail market

artificial intelligence in the education sector market

ai in banking market industry 4.0 market





Tags Artificial Intelligence in Retail Inventory Management Supply Chain Management Cloud-based E-commerce market research Related Links