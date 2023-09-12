Calgary Makes Final Preparations To Host The 24Th World Petroleum Congress

The triennial WPC is widely known as the "Olympics" of the energy industry and covers all its aspects from technological advances in upstream, midstream and downstream operations to the role of natural gas and renewables, to management of the industry and its social, economic and environmental effects.

With less than a week to go, delegate registrations continue to increase, and Calgary is set to welcome a wide range of global stakeholders including government leaders, policy makers & regulators, investors, energy executives and many more.

“We are looking forward to extending a warm Calgary welcome to participants from around the world,” says Denis Painchaud, President & CEO, OCAN. "The 24th WPC is an opportunity to unite diverse perspectives and knowledge in our shared pursuit of a sustainable and prosperglobal energy future.”

Efforts to make the 24th WPC a resounding success have been greatly amplified by the unwavering support received from all levels of government. From municipal to federal, the commitment from government underscores the significance of this event and its potential to positively impact Calgary, the energy sector and the world. Canadian Government officials participating in the Congress include:



Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek

Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages of Canada, Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Energy and Minerals of Alberta, Brian Jean

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas of Alberta, Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade of Alberta, Matt Jones

Minister of Finance of Alberta, Nate Horner

Minister of Advanced Education of Alberta, Rajan Sawhney

Minister of Tourism and Sport of Alberta, Joseph Schow

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology of Newfoundland, Andrew Parsons Minister of Energy and Resources of Saskatchewan, Jim Reiter

Recognizing our Sponsors

OCAN is pleased to recognize the Diamond, Platinum and Elite sponsors of the 24th WPC for their support: Accenture, Aramco, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNPC, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy, Sinopec, CenoEnergy, Pathways Alliance, Repsol, Suncor, bp, Bennett Jones, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Chevron, Deloitte, Enbridge, ExxonMobil | Imperial, Petrobas, PwC Canada, S&P Commodity Insights, Sonangol EP and WestJet. OCAN would also like to recognize its government partners including PrairiesCan, the Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary for their funding and in-kind contributions and support.

With limited spots remaining, do not miss your chance to be a part of the 24th World Petroleum Congress, taking place September 17 – 21, 2023. Register today to secure your spot and join in shaping the future of the global energy landscape. Please visit to register.

Media accreditation is required to attend the Congress. To submit a media accreditation request, please visit .

About the World Petroleum Congress

Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world's premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world's petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of“Energy Transition: The Path toZero,” the 24th WPC in Calgary will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women's Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

The information presented at the Congress, as well as the discussions and debates around the progressive programme topics, will help to define realistic, workable paths forward for the global energy industry to achieve azero future. The Congress is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and approximately 200 media. Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an Exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

About the World Petroleum Council

Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable stain the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). The WPC is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world's energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

For information about the 24 th World Petroleum Congress, contact:

Rebecca Hurl, Brookline Public Relations

E-mail:

