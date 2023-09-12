Phorcys Capital Partners Announces Latest Acquisition: A Georgia-Based Upscale Senior Housing Facility

PCP's strategy largely focuses on seeking distressed and/or overleveraged senior living properties financed by municipal bonds located throughout the United States. Acquisition targets are typically newer vintage assets that require limited rehabilitation costs. PCP focuses on markets with attractive demographics and properties with significant value-add potential.

“After years of involvement on the creditor side, we are excited to announce the acquisition of The Glen to our growing seniors housing portfolio,” said Vasileios Sfyris, a Managing Partner with PCP.“The Glen is located in a unique market near Reynolds Lake Oconee, a desirable area between Atlanta and Augusta.”

The Glen

The Glen consists of 114 units in Greensboro, Georgia, a growing exurban area halfway between Atlanta and Augusta. The area benefits from“Reynolds Lake Oconee,” a master-planned community anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. The Glen is also located on Lake Oconee, Georgia's second-largest lake. The ample recreational opportunities and location have made the area a popular retirement destination.

PCP, in collaboration with SRI, look forward to continuing their commitment to delivering best-to-class care for The Glen's residents.

About Phorcys Capital Partners LLC

PCP is an alternative asset manager, with a foon investing in distressed municipal bonds and/or acquiring the real assets secured by municipal bonds. PCP has historically focused on senior living, multifamily housing, student housing, and hospitality. Since inception, PCP has invested approximately $130 million in senior living and approximately $400 million across all sectors.

