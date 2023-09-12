Tuesday, 12 September 2023 06:11 GMT

Aem United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report August 2023


August YTD - August Beginning
Inventory
2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Aug 2023
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 12,864 13,834 -7.0 112,468 127,214 -11.6 98,591
40 < 100 HP 5,608 5,861 -4.3 40,367 43,716 -7.7 39,036
100+ HP 2,133 1,984 7.5 16,930 15,731 7.6 10,927
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 20,605 21,679 -5.0 169,765 186,661 -9.1 148,554
4WD Farm Tractors 312 257 21.4 2,536 1,891 34.1 604
Total Farm Tractors 20,917 21,936 -4.6 172,301 188,552 -8.6 149,158
Self-Prop Combines 771 790 -2.4 4,799 3,642 31.8 1,662

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: . Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at .

