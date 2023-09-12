Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 September 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 8 September 2023, the unauditedAsset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 47.77 pence.
