Usa Vein Clinics Offer Free Webinar On Vein Disease During Pain Awareness Month

Vein Clinics offers a collection of webinars from our trusted doctors on vein disease related topics. These webinars are a great way to learn more about varicose and spider veins, their causes, symptoms, and treatment options.

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vein Clinics , a national network of minimally-invasive vein treatment clinics, offers a free webinar,“A Guide to Vein Disease“ during Pain Awareness Month this September. The webinar, presented by Dr. Aaron Shiloh, interventional radiologist at Vein Clinics, explains the range of vein disease, common symptoms and minimally invasive vein treatment. The webinar features before and after treatment photos and can be watched on demand .

Vein disease is a common condition that affects about one in twenty adults. It is caused by weak or damaged valves in the veins, which allow blood to pool and back up. This can cause varicose veins and other symptoms such as pain, swelling, burning, itching, tiredness, aching legs, or leg pain that improves with walking or when elevated.

“Veins play a key role in circulating blood throughout your body, so it's important to be evaluated and treat vein disease early before it progresses to a more sericondition,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, Vein Clinics.“Pain is the body's response to indicate that something is not functioning correctly.”

Untreated varicose veins can often result in excess blood leaking into the surrounding tissue, leading to venulcers, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and other seriproblems.

Vein Clinics has achieved national recognition for providing comprehensive evaluation and an evidence-based approach to patient care that results in consistent and better outcomes. Treatment, based on the individual needs of the patient, can include the ClariVein ® or Venaseal TM procedures, which treat the underlying cause of vein disease and prevent reoccurrence without laser energy. Other non-invasive treatment options include endovenlaser treatment (EVLT), ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy, visual sclerotherapy, varithena and radiofrequency ablation.

