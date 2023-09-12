Ho'ōla Nā Pua Unveils Nft Collection For Annual Pearl Gala Fundraiser To End Child Sex Trafficking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ho'ōla Nā Pua's Pearl Gala
Ho'ōla Nā Pua partners with RATE Group to unveil an NFT collection for the Pearl Gala, championing digital philanthropy against child sex trafficking. Our faith in community and innovation is unwavering. This NFT venture not only honors our benefactors but also heralds a novel fundraising era” - Jessica MunozTOKYO, JAPAN, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ho'ōla Nā Pua (HNP), a symbol of rejuvenation for Hawaii's youth, proudly presents its annual fundraiser: a ground breaking initiative that blends philanthropy with the digital era. Partnering with RATE Group , a renowned leader in digital asset advisories, HNP is set to introduce an exclusive NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection. This endeavour seeks to eternally recognize the benevolence of sponsors and participants while featuring artwork from Pearl Haven students and affiliated artists.
Ho'ōla Nā Pua, meaning "New Life for Our Children," has been a steadfast protector against the dark reality of sex trafficking. With a mission rooted in the welfare of Hawaii's youth, HNP has not only touched countless lives in Hawaii but has also set a global benchmark in combating sex trafficking.
"Our faith in community and innovation is unwavering. This NFT venture not only honors our benefactors but also heralds a novel fundraising era," commented Jessica Munoz, CEO & Founder of Ho'ōla Nā Pua.
Always ahead in innovative endeavors, HNP has showcased progressive strategies in both care and operations. Collaborating with RATE Group, they've devised a method to honor sponsors, participants, and the community through this NFT project, setting the stage for continuglobal fundraising.
The NFT Collection: A Digital Ode to Benevolence
1. Sponsors' NFTs: Each sponsor will receive an NFT embedded with a sincere gratitude message. The NFT's rarity corresponds to the sponsorship tier, immortalizing their unparalleled support.
2. Participants' NFTs: Every attendee will be honored with a minted NFT, available for acquisition on OpenSea , symbolizing their philanthropic spirit.
3. Artists' Contribution: HNP welcomes artists worldwide to contribute artwork for this noble initiative. Each artwork will be converted into an NFT and auctioned.
The Multidimensional Advantages of NFTs
. Enduring Recognition: NFTs provide a timeless tribute to support and involvement.
. SEO Boost: Enhances online visibility for both HNP and its sponsors.
. Immutable Legacy: While moments may be fleeting, NFTs offer a perpetual digital link, safeguarding the chronicle of benevolence.
. Resale Prospects: Beyond bolstering online reputation, NFTs present potential future monetization opportunities.
Tony Evans, CEO of RATE Group, expressed, "We're honored to back Ho'ōla Nā Pua in this pioneering venture. By intertwining gratitude with the permanency of NFTs, we're crafting an enduring testament to their invaluable contributions. NFTs present a distinctive channel for global fundraising, and we believe this innovative method will magnify Ho'ōla Nā Pua's global impact."
Jessica Munoz remarked, "Our annual Pearl Gala event will be held on 30th September 2023. For those interested in participating, all details are available on our website."
Artists keen on contributing or for fundraiser details, please reach out to: Alorah Kwock, Development Specialist, , (808) 374-2582,
About Ho'ōla Nā Pua:
Ho'ōla Nā Pua emerged as a 501(c)3 organization with the purpose of illuminating the criminal realm of sex trafficking, with our mission and community vision deeply rooted in safeguarding the wellbeing of Hawaii's youth. Our unwavering commitment involves preventing child sex trafficking and extending support to exploited youth. HNP is resolute in fostering a secure environment for children, and empowering them to embrace the promise of their futures. Today, HNP not only delivers comprehensive programming that annually impacts thousands of youth, community members, and stakeholders across Hawaiʻi, but it has also gained recognition as a nationwide collaborator and a benchmark in the global campaign to permanently eradicate sex trafficking.
About RATE Group: A leading global digital consultancy, RATE Group assists individuals and businesses in navigating the digital landscape, offering expertise in digital assets, NFTs, WEB3, and AI.
